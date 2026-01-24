The Canned Tuna Struggle Meal That Stretches Your Dollar

First, make sure you season your pasta water with some salt. Pasta always tastes better when it's cooked in salted water. Other seasonings are your friend for this dish, too, but only use what you already have. Add a pinch of salt (tuna is already pretty salty, so just a small amount to taste), plus some pepper. If you have any other neglected spices in your pantry, such as garlic powder, crushed red pepper, or dried oregano, now is the time to use them. A dash of each one goes a long way.

If you've ever made a salad, you might have some vinegar lying around. Red wine vinegar adds a little tang to the salad, though white or apple cider vinegar works, too. For one can of tuna, start with just a small amount — no more than ½ teaspoon — of red wine vinegar, then increase the amount as desired. This ingredient has serious bite to it, so you don't want to overdo it, but it will definitely improve the pasta salad's flavor, giving it tang and sweetness. If you don't have vinegar, another store-bought condiment will elevate tuna — just a few shakes of hot sauce works, too, providing a nice spicy element. And if you have some on hand in your fridge, a little bit of grated or shredded cheese finishes it off nicely.