The Canned Tuna Struggle Meal That Stretches Your Dollar
Well-balanced, filling meals don't have to be expensive. Whether you're on a tight grocery budget, have little kitchen space, or don't have time to prepare an extravagant meal, there's one dish you should include in your rotation that's easy and affordable to make: canned tuna pasta salad.
It's only three basic ingredients — canned tuna, mayonnaise, and cooked pasta. The preparation is about as simple as it gets. Cook the pasta, then drain and cool it. While it cooks, just mix together the canned tuna and mayo to create a basic tuna salad, then fold it into the pasta for a protein- and carb-packed dish that will keep you feeling full. There are many ways to upgrade canned tuna, but you don't actually need any other ingredients for this to be a decent meal. However, there could be a few items sitting in your pantry that will take this dish up a notch at no extra cost.
How to improve tuna pasta salad using pantry staples
First, make sure you season your pasta water with some salt. Pasta always tastes better when it's cooked in salted water. Other seasonings are your friend for this dish, too, but only use what you already have. Add a pinch of salt (tuna is already pretty salty, so just a small amount to taste), plus some pepper. If you have any other neglected spices in your pantry, such as garlic powder, crushed red pepper, or dried oregano, now is the time to use them. A dash of each one goes a long way.
If you've ever made a salad, you might have some vinegar lying around. Red wine vinegar adds a little tang to the salad, though white or apple cider vinegar works, too. For one can of tuna, start with just a small amount — no more than ½ teaspoon — of red wine vinegar, then increase the amount as desired. This ingredient has serious bite to it, so you don't want to overdo it, but it will definitely improve the pasta salad's flavor, giving it tang and sweetness. If you don't have vinegar, another store-bought condiment will elevate tuna — just a few shakes of hot sauce works, too, providing a nice spicy element. And if you have some on hand in your fridge, a little bit of grated or shredded cheese finishes it off nicely.