Aldi's $12 Pot Roast Kit Makes A Full Dinner With Almost No Prep

Convenience is no doubt a benefit of Aldi's pot roast kit, but without flavor, the convenience really doesn't mean much. Most of the reviews are fairly positive. One Redditor loved the flavor and portion size, noting, "I love these as a single gal. I can't make a whole roast for just me, I'd never eat it all! These are so yummy and the perfect size for a few meals." Another commenter responded to criticism that it would be easier to just buy the ingredients separately without the kit, stating, "Some might say that this was expensive and it'd be cheaper to just buy the ingredients separately, but I have to disagree. I have meals for pretty much the whole week now." They went on to give the kit a 10 out of 10 rating.

Not all the reviews were as complimentary. Many commenters said the seasoning packet was lackluster and they preferred to season the meat and veggies without the packet. (What seasonings belong in a pot roast?) Others thought the price was too expensive for what you get. And some reviewers said the meal was flavorless and, in one particular case, the pot roast smelled like burned plastic after cooking, making it inedible, according to the Reddit reviewer.

So, results may vary, obviously. Your opinion might hinge on how much you value convenience. In our opinion, though, the convenience of this pot roast kit — along with the reasonable price — makes it, at the very least, worth a try.