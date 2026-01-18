Poet Sylvia Plath Loved Indulging In This Classic Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sylvia Plath is one of the great poets and writers of the 20th century. As the author of such powerful works as "The Colossus and Other Poems" and the posthumously published "Ariel," she is regarded as one of the most influential writers in the American literary canon. Considering her timeless, legendary status, it only makes sense that her go-to cocktail was a classic, no-nonsense tipple: the vodka martini.

In fact, in "The Bell Jar," perhaps her most famous work, the protagonist Esther Greenwood orders straight vodka at a bar. The reference itself is quite telling: "I began to think vodka was my drink at last. It didn't taste like anything, but it went straight down into my stomach like a sword swallowers' sword and made me feel powerful and godlike." It's speculated that this detail may have reflected the author's imbibing preferences — while the tastes of some late luminaries remain unknown, Plath's proclivity for a vodka martini was no secret.

She often enjoyed drinking the cocktail with Anne Sexton, another widely acknowledged and beloved American poet. Their complicated exploits are even documented in the biography "Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath & Anne Sexton," which features accounts of the pair's weekly outings at The Ritz Hotel, where they would enjoy the classic cocktail after attending a poetry workshop at Boston University. But it turns out that Plath wasn't drinking any old martini; thanks to Sexton's eulogizing 1963 poem, "Sylvia's Death," we know the duo drank their martinis "extra dry" rather than wet.