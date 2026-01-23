Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Cores, Use Them To Make This Crunchy Snack Instead

Lately, almost everyone has been adding to their list of ways to reduce food waste in an effort to reduce their grocery bill, their carbon footprint, or both. High on that list is purchasing large quantities of foods you know you'll actually eat: pantry staples that transform easily into your favorite vegan chickpea salad sandwich or fresh heads of cauliflower that easily become a nutty, roasted side dish for grilled chicken. Yet, even with something as versatile as cauliflower, there's the potential for waste — most of us never give a second thought to tossing out the stem.

Tough, fibrous, and much chewier than the tender florets, cauliflower stems are less than appealing when putting together a deliciously garlicky batch of cauliflower mash or dairy-free Alfredo sauce. However, they're just as full of flavor and vitamins as the florets; they just need a touch of TLC to become a bit more palatable. While you could certainly saute the diced stems within an inch of their life to soften them, pickling them is more fun and produces a beautifully tangy topping for dishes such as fish tacos and jerk chicken.

Once submerged in a warm pickling brine of vinegar, sugar, and spices, the cauliflower stems begin to soften slightly, becoming that perfect pickle-y combination of crunchy and tender rather than just tough. You need to let them steep for at least eight hours, though they stay fresh in the fridge for about two weeks (provided they stay submerged in the pickling liquid).