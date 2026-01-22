15 Side Dishes You Should Always Serve With Chili
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After a long day of work and fighting the winter blues, chili is just one of those crowd-pleasing, reliable dinners that doesn't take much effort to cook. Every home chef has their own way of upgrading this dish, meaning there are many ways to make this meal your own. You may choose to incorporate the warming flavors of cinnamon into your chili, or opt to balance chili that's too tomatoey with a touch of sweetness from brown sugar. There are many ways to customize this comforting dish, from the spices you use, to the sides you serve it with.
When choosing sides for this classic dinner option, consider something simple like mashed potatoes or a side salad. However, you could also lean into the richness of this dish with cornbread muffins, jalapeño cheddar rolls, or baked sweet potatoes. Ultimately, a great sidekick to chili comes down to complementary flavors, textures, and ingredients that help the dishes pair together seamlessly.
Most chili starts with ground beef (substitute with chicken, turkey, or a vegan mince), beans, herbs, and spices — all incorporated together in a tomato base. When you're envisioning how to pair this with a complementary side, consider putting similar ingredients together to create continuity between your entree and side dishes. For example, if you're plating your chili alongside rice, try seasoning it with cumin, paprika, and cayenne. Or if you're making a mac and cheese on the side, use the same cheddar in your mac that you plan to sprinkle over your chili.
Cornbread muffins
One of the most common sides for chili is cornbread (even more convenient as individual muffins). Whether you go for a savory recipe with fresh herbs, or add a touch of sweetness with honey cornbread, you can't go wrong with this side dish. You could even incorporate creamed corn for extra moist cornbread. And if you're wanting a bit more heat, try mixing jalapeños and cheddar into your batter.
Loaded tater tots
The fat, salt, and high-powered crunch of tater tots is the perfect foil to chili's varied texture and earthy flavors. Make a "loaded" version by dousing the tots in exciting toppings you'd also use in the entree — shredded cheese, jalapeños, fresh onion, and sour cream. You can either upgrade a frozen bag of tots from the store, or if you've got extra time, try making your own homemade version of this classic.
Guacamole
If you're accustomed to Tex-Mex-style chili, you may already know that guacamole is a perfect companion to it. However, this flavorsome, bright side dish makes quite a lovely pairing with other iterations of chili, too. A white chicken chili, for example, shares cilantro, onion, and garlic in common with guac — they complement each other beautifully. Whichever chili you choose, try spooning your guac overtop, much like you would sour cream.
Seasoned tortilla chips
What makes more sense to include alongside your heaping bowl of chili and guacamole than tortilla chips? This side is a phenomenal vessel for your chili, offering textural crunch that will surely elevate this duo. Consider choosing a flavored option for even more excitement (e.g. a hint of lime or cheddar). And if that's not enough variety for you, you could always try making your own homemade tortilla chips to pair with your main dish.
Garlic bread
When it comes to chili, the flavorful crunch of garlic bread just makes sense. Plus, the butter, garlic, and herbs coating the surface of your bread all tie in nicely with the aromatics typically included in chili. Spoon it onto your bread directly, or use the bread as a vehicle to absorb the saucy goodness at the bottom of your bowl. You could even slice your garlic baguette down the middle and bake the chili inside, creating an elevated version of a sloppy joe.
Mashed potatoes
If you're trying to envision neutral sides that enhance the richness of your chili, look no further than mashed potatoes. Try plain with butter, or go for herby mashed potatoes (can't go wrong with garlic and parsley). You could line the bottom of your chili bowl with this side, or keep the two separate. Either way, the different textures between your potatoes and chili will nicely blend together and elevate this entree with ease.
Seasoned rice
Rice is another simple but mighty side dish to serve alongside chili. You can enjoy the two side by side or spoon the chili over your rice — it's all up to personal preference. If you want to go for something neutral, season this side with only salt and pepper. More adventurous chefs could try making cilantro lime rice or Mexican rice.
Grilled cheese sandwhich
While it might not be the first side you think of, a grilled cheese sandwich makes the perfect companion to your chili dinner. Grilled cheese pairs with the tomato base of your chili much like it would a tomato soup. You can either enjoy the two as separate dishes or combine into a sandwich. This side is also easily elevated; consider blending different cheeses together, with added herbs and spices for an extra kick.
Corn on the cob
Corn on the cob is a fabulous addition to your chili, especially when it's grilled and doused in a healthy helping of herbs and spices. This side dish presents a nice, vegetable-focused alternative to some of the richer side options. You don't have to serve your corn plain, though: try making elote, or Mexican corn on the cob, with butter, mayo, and Cotija cheese. Sprinkle Cotija over your chili to tie the two together.
Corn salad
If you like corn but want something easier to eat than the on-the-cob version, try making a corn salad instead. This option combines fresh ingredients like radishes and cucumbers, alongside herbs and spices. This cooling side complements chili by balancing out temperature and adds a bit of crunch. You can easily customize this dish by adding a variety of fresh vegetables, and finish off with either a tangy or creamy dressing.
Creamy cole slaw
Cole slaw is another great way to get some fresh veggies into your lineup of side dishes to serve with chili. This dish combines fresh shredded carrots, savoy cabbage, purple cabbage, green or red onion, mayo, and various seasonings — a great complement to the rich, cheesy chili you'll inevitably pair it with. Often served cold, this dish's cooling qualities would be especially delicious alongside a hot and spicy chili recipe.
Fresh vegetable salad
For a classic lighter option to serve with a robust chili, consider elevating your meal with a greens-focused side salad, such as a bright lemon Parmesan salad. There are many ways to make your salad unique by playing into different toppings. Think nuts, croutons, finely chopped vegetables, and salad seasonings like McCormick Perfect Pinch Salad Supreme Seasoning or even za'atar. Either would be a nice complement to your hearty chili.
Baked sweet potato
Baked sweet potatoes are an underrated chili side dish. This slightly sweet, earthy source of fiber would nicely blend with the flavors present in your chili, especially if you season it with warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Try dusting these same ingredients over your sweet potatoes for a perfectly cohesive side dish. Finish off with chili-friendly toppings like cheddar and bright alliums.
Cheddar jalapeño rolls
If you've tired of plain rolls, try quick cheddar and jalapeño rolls to go with your chili instead. You can simply take any store-bought dough and incorporate the cheddar and jalapeños directly, or buy pre-made jalapeño cheese rolls. Make sure to add jalapeños and cheddar to your chili, too, to tie the dishes together. Serve the rolls warm so their pillowy consistency can complement the chunky texture of your chili.
Macaroni and cheese
If you've never had chili mac before, you're missing out. The tomato base and ground beef in your chili effortlessly combine with macaroni noodles and cheese to create a thick, decadent interplay of flavors and textures. Keep this side dish separate, or combine directly with your chili, creating a whole new way to enjoy both of these meals in one. Top with cheese and broil to achieve a crispy top layer.