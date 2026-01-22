15 Side Dishes You Should Always Serve With Chili

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a long day of work and fighting the winter blues, chili is just one of those crowd-pleasing, reliable dinners that doesn't take much effort to cook. Every home chef has their own way of upgrading this dish, meaning there are many ways to make this meal your own. You may choose to incorporate the warming flavors of cinnamon into your chili, or opt to balance chili that's too tomatoey with a touch of sweetness from brown sugar. There are many ways to customize this comforting dish, from the spices you use, to the sides you serve it with.

When choosing sides for this classic dinner option, consider something simple like mashed potatoes or a side salad. However, you could also lean into the richness of this dish with cornbread muffins, jalapeño cheddar rolls, or baked sweet potatoes. Ultimately, a great sidekick to chili comes down to complementary flavors, textures, and ingredients that help the dishes pair together seamlessly.

Most chili starts with ground beef (substitute with chicken, turkey, or a vegan mince), beans, herbs, and spices — all incorporated together in a tomato base. When you're envisioning how to pair this with a complementary side, consider putting similar ingredients together to create continuity between your entree and side dishes. For example, if you're plating your chili alongside rice, try seasoning it with cumin, paprika, and cayenne. Or if you're making a mac and cheese on the side, use the same cheddar in your mac that you plan to sprinkle over your chili.