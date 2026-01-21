11 Ingredients That Take Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are a few elements that go into the perfect piece of crispy fried chicken, and plenty of tips to get you there. Whether you're a novice cook or someone who has been frying chicken for years, knowing the best way to marinate the chicken, the right seasonings and ratios for flavor, and the best coating and oil for crispiness all contribute to your chicken's success.

Fried chicken's texture is important: You need a crunchy exterior with a good ratio of crispy outside coating to the amount of chicken inside. Its tenderness is also vital: It should be crispy on the outside but still moist on the inside. Finally, the chicken's flavor is the most important part of a good piece of fried chicken, and it can be enhanced through many different ingredients. We've rounded up some of our favorite ingredients to enhance your fried chicken — and also noted when to use them in the preparation and cooking process.