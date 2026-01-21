Smell, Taste, And ... Siwonhan-Mat? Another Way To Experience Food, Korean-Style

Japan gave the world umami and forever changed how we perceive and taste food. Considered the fifth primary taste, along with sweet, sour, salty, and bitter, umami is the savory depth you're looking for in your pasta dishes or that unmistakable complexity that makes your vegetable stock incredibly satisfying. But umami is not the only original food idea to come out of Asia. You see, there's also Korea's siwonhan-mat. However, this "third sense" concept, which traces its roots back to the 15th century, has less to do with the flavors that actually hit your taste buds and more to do with how the food affects your digestive system.

Eric Shin, founder and chief executive officer of SeoulSpice, a fast-casual chain that serves Korean comfort food, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound that siwonhan-mat is the sensation felt through your body (across your tongue, stomach, and gut) as the food breaks down. "It awakens the senses in an unexpected way, is a reset for your palate, and leaves you wanting more," Shin said. "It challenges your senses — you need to give it time to appreciate the subtlety and flavor."

"Koreans view siwonhan-mat as something that is comforting, refreshing, and encourages being present," Shin continued. While Western cultures tend to associate refreshment with cold, icy beverages, Koreans, in contrast, reach for savory and complex flavors. "There is more emphasis on invigoration and cleansing, not just flavor," Shin said. "It creates a soothing feeling that evokes that 'ahhh' feeling when something hits just right."