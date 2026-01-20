Can You Order Pancakes At Waffle House?

For breakfast buffs, pancakes and waffles often go hand in hand as essential offerings for the first meal of the day. But if you're stopping at the iconic Waffle House, you shouldn't be surprised to see pancakes are not even on the menu. The 24/7 diner serves up a breakfast menu that includes everything from hash brown bowls to eggs to, of course, a range of waffles. This menu makes sense to us, given the name of the restaurant. But some Redditors claimed you may be able to request pancakes... if you're lucky. "I've had pancakes there. They are delicious! Best chance to do it is during a slow time and if you have a good rapport with the grill cook it would help. Be sure to tip extra," wrote one commenter.

While the Waffle House is more than just a breakfast chain, and also offers some lunch and dinner items, we still think asking for pancakes at a place that specializes in waffles is blasphemy. That said, one apparent Waffle House employee said they may agree to make a pancake for a customer under certain circumstances. "There cannot be other customers in the building or a time of night I don't think people will see it," the Redditor commented, adding, "I have to like you [or] be in a good mood." However, the employee said well-behaved or cute kids are allowed pancakes, regardless.