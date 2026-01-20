Can You Order Pancakes At Waffle House?
For breakfast buffs, pancakes and waffles often go hand in hand as essential offerings for the first meal of the day. But if you're stopping at the iconic Waffle House, you shouldn't be surprised to see pancakes are not even on the menu. The 24/7 diner serves up a breakfast menu that includes everything from hash brown bowls to eggs to, of course, a range of waffles. This menu makes sense to us, given the name of the restaurant. But some Redditors claimed you may be able to request pancakes... if you're lucky. "I've had pancakes there. They are delicious! Best chance to do it is during a slow time and if you have a good rapport with the grill cook it would help. Be sure to tip extra," wrote one commenter.
While the Waffle House is more than just a breakfast chain, and also offers some lunch and dinner items, we still think asking for pancakes at a place that specializes in waffles is blasphemy. That said, one apparent Waffle House employee said they may agree to make a pancake for a customer under certain circumstances. "There cannot be other customers in the building or a time of night I don't think people will see it," the Redditor commented, adding, "I have to like you [or] be in a good mood." However, the employee said well-behaved or cute kids are allowed pancakes, regardless.
How pancakes and waffles cook differently
If you're wondering, is a waffle really all that different from a pancake? Actually, yes. Besides it not being on the menu, there is a very logical reason why you may not want to bother asking for pancakes at a Waffle House. On Reddit, one Waffle House employee explained why the pancakes made by a waffle house don't work out well. "Grill space is an issue... Our grills are also operating at degrees over 400 [Fahrenheit], so it will be cooked well outside and underdone on the inside. We're just not designed for them," they wrote.
Keep in mind while pancakes and waffles both use flour, eggs, and milk, they aren't typically composed exactly the same. Waffle batter often has more fat, which is what helps give waffles that perfect texture of crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. The best waffles also usually have more sugar than pancake mixes, as this can add to that sort of caramelized exterior on the waffle. The ideal temperature to cook a pancake is typically less than a waffle, at around 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you're really hankering for pancakes over waffles, we suggest you just go to the old-school Southern breakfast chain that will make you forget Waffle House.