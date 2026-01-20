Meet Lobster Newburg: The Creamy Seafood Dish Invented In 1876 At A Famous NYC Steakhouse

Unless you're allergic to shellfish or just anti-seafood, you're likely hard-pressed to find anything more decadent and delicious than a perfectly cooked lobster. Whether steamed, boiled, or poached, that rich, soft meat with a side of drawn butter just screams luxury.

Over the years, many chefs have found ways to take lobster to the next level — incorporating other ingredients and sauces to make this tasty crustacean even more of a decadent entree. One such preparation is the classic lobster Newburg – a dish that was invented at New York City's iconic Delmonico Steakhouse in 1876. The dish, which features large chunks of lobster, incorporates cream, butter, sherry, egg yolk, and just a touch of cayenne into the sauce.

The story goes that Ben Wenberg, a wealthy sea captain who was a regular at Delmonico's, asked the chef to prepare his lobster in the cream sauce with cayenne. The dish quickly became a mainstay on Delmonico's menu due to its popularity. When the chef and Wenberg had a fallout, the chef removed the lobster dish from the menu. But because diners continued to ask for it, the chef brought the dish back to the menu. To get back at Wenberg, he simply reversed the "W" and "N" in his last name, calling it lobster Newberg — a name that eventually evolved into Newburg.