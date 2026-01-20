Give Your Kitchen The Illusion Of More Space Using Cabinet Pediments

Just because your kitchen is smaller than you'd like doesn't mean it can't be stylish, functional, and feel spacious and cozy at the same time. While there are certainly practical steps you can take to save room, such as installing half-depth kitchen cabinets for safer walkways, there are also several visual tricks to create the illusion of more space. One clever way to do this is to avoid having dark upper kitchen cabinets since the dark colors can feel oppressive and make your kitchen feel cramped. You can also try adding pediments to the tops of your cabinets to draw the eye upward, toward the ceiling, rather than stopping at the dead space just above the cabinets. Additionally, pediments are generally decorative, so they also add visual interest to your kitchen without taking up valuable room — especially since most standard kitchen cabinets don't stretch all the way up to the ceiling.

Even if you've never heard the word "pediment" before, it's very likely you've seen them without knowing what they were called. Pediments are essentially fancy sections of crown molding that were originally meant to display the crests or symbols of important families. Eventually, they became solely decorative. They're usually made of wood and feature carved flowers, scrollwork, or stately slanted moldings framing a central decoration, such as a fleur-de-lis, pineapple, or a decorative keyhole-style opening. They're usually painted or stained the same color as your cabinets, blending into them to create a tidy, uniform look.