Baked Potatoes Are Even Better With This Aldi Find
Potatoes stuffed with creamy dollops of melted cheese are a gift when eaten as a side dish or a loaded snack. However, finding the best cheese to suit the occasion can be a challenge given the variety of cheeses available, each of which can add a unique flavor. For a surprisingly wonderful option in your baked potato (not to mention in other dishes), we've discovered an Aldi find that will work wonders.
Emporium Selection Original Butterkäse Cheese ($3.85 per 6-ounce package, depending on location) is an Aldi store-brand cheese, likely produced by a brand-name supplier known for making high-quality foods. Butterkäse has a delightfully semi-soft yet buttery texture and mild flavor, similar to young Gouda and Muenster. It was originally created in Germany in 1928 to compete with Bel Paese, a patented Italian cheese that was popular in Europe. The soft, buttery nature of butterkäse makes it perfect for casual snacking or on sandwiches, and it is one of a variety of cheeses that are considered good for melting. It doesn't get stringy or greasy, and its buttery tasting notes pop. These features make it perfect for adding to a baked potato.
Shred the cheese directly from the refrigerator onto your tater since butterkäse becomes soft at room temperature. And if you want to take part in a trending way to use butterkäse on social media, elevate a baked sweet potato by simply stuffing a chunk of the cheese inside, as demonstrated by @courtneylcook on TikTok.
Ideas for pairing other foods and beverages with Butterkäse
When pairing butterkäse, choose foods and beverages that will complement its rich mouthfeel; it is made a bit differently from other cheeses. The milk is heated to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, at which time the cultures are introduced. After ripening for about an hour, the milk is heated to about 104 degrees Fahrenheit before the rennet is added. (For comparison, for the majority of cheeses, milk is heated to a range of 86 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit before rennet is added.) The higher heat causes the rennet to act quickly and form a firm curd. Combined with a short, one-month aging period, this ensures high moisture and a mild taste, complementing the cheese's typical 50% butterfat content.
To pair this cheese with beverages, cut through its richness with white wines such as chardonnay and riesling, or with dry beers like pilsner and lager. Pairing butterkäse with food is made easier by its dual nature as a spreadable cheese as well as a cheese for nibbling. Combine butterkäse with some favorite Aldi finds for a charcuterie board, such as dried mission figs, cheese pairing spread set, fruits and nuts, and a cracker assortment. Because butterkäse melts so well, you might even bake it into a casserole or serve it as a butterkäse fondue. If you haven't yet experienced the unique flavor and texture of butterkäse, its versatile nature offers many opportunities to try it as your next snack or a melty companion to your baked potato.