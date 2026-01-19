Baked Potatoes Are Even Better With This Aldi Find

Potatoes stuffed with creamy dollops of melted cheese are a gift when eaten as a side dish or a loaded snack. However, finding the best cheese to suit the occasion can be a challenge given the variety of cheeses available, each of which can add a unique flavor. For a surprisingly wonderful option in your baked potato (not to mention in other dishes), we've discovered an Aldi find that will work wonders.

Emporium Selection Original Butterkäse Cheese ($3.85 per 6-ounce package, depending on location) is an Aldi store-brand cheese, likely produced by a brand-name supplier known for making high-quality foods. Butterkäse has a delightfully semi-soft yet buttery texture and mild flavor, similar to young Gouda and Muenster. It was originally created in Germany in 1928 to compete with Bel Paese, a patented Italian cheese that was popular in Europe. The soft, buttery nature of butterkäse makes it perfect for casual snacking or on sandwiches, and it is one of a variety of cheeses that are considered good for melting. It doesn't get stringy or greasy, and its buttery tasting notes pop. These features make it perfect for adding to a baked potato.

Shred the cheese directly from the refrigerator onto your tater since butterkäse becomes soft at room temperature. And if you want to take part in a trending way to use butterkäse on social media, elevate a baked sweet potato by simply stuffing a chunk of the cheese inside, as demonstrated by @courtneylcook on TikTok.