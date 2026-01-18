The Hong Kong Chicken That Sells Out Daily At This Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Hong Kong-style coffee might've had its moment, but there is a new craze on the block and it's Michelin-starred. Dining in a two-story building with one of the most in-demand dishes on the menu is top of the foodie to-do list for those visiting Hong Kong. French restaurant Louise is the place to be to enjoy a bestselling roasted chicken dish (but only if you're speedy enough).
The signature chicken dish is priced at around 1,188 HKD (which is roughly $152 as of January 13, 2025) but is large enough to be shared between two people. And it's no wonder the chicken sells fast, it is the creation of executive chef Loïc Portalier, who has graced many Michelin-starred establishments. The golden yellow chicken is often the preferred order for around nine out of 10 tables, explained Portalier in an interview with Eater.
There are several reasons why this chicken catches the eyes of chicken lovers, but the process has a lot to do with the resulting rich flavors that make it a worthwhile dish. The roasted chicken is made over a period of days — five days to be exact. It begins with three yellow chicken that is stuffed with garlic cloves, butter, and herbs like rosemary. It is then left to brine in sugar and salt. After this, the chicken is dry-aged over three days, which is the prep step that precedes the all-important roasting that amplifies the signature crispy skin and tender, juicy interior.
The cultural fusion that makes Hong Kong chicken at Louise worth the hype
Hong Kong was one of Anthony Bourdain's three favorite food destinations for a reason, and the food scene speaks to its impressive reputation. Hong Kong-style chicken, or three yellow chicken — a breed named for its yellow beak, feet, and skin – has long been a popular part of local cuisine. But recent interest incorporating it into fine dining means it has received new inspiration within other cultures. The fusion between French and Asian cuisine — the unmistakable influence of French culinary practices (like the addition of butter) and the homage to several Asian countries' culinary classics — is a key reason why the restaurant frequently overflows with guests.
At Louise, the poultry is the star of the show, but the entirety of the plate brings in flavors that keep diners impressed. The chicken is served with Niigata rice cooked in chicken broth and fat and paired with spring onions and chives for a burst of flavor and texture that is true to local culinary flair. It is also accompanied by a green salad and chicken jus. The restaurant includes all parts of the chicken, meaning you get a hearty plate to tuck into.
Diners describe the dish as fatty and rich-tasting, which is likely because it is steeped in fat and seasoning. Aesthetically, the chicken even looks delicious before you've taken the first bite, with shiny, golden skin and a succulent interior. Given its popularity, you might want to start making plans to feast on this highly sought-after chicken dinner and taste it for yourself.