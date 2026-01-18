The Hong Kong Chicken That Sells Out Daily At This Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Hong Kong-style coffee might've had its moment, but there is a new craze on the block and it's Michelin-starred. Dining in a two-story building with one of the most in-demand dishes on the menu is top of the foodie to-do list for those visiting Hong Kong. French restaurant Louise is the place to be to enjoy a bestselling roasted chicken dish (but only if you're speedy enough).

The signature chicken dish is priced at around 1,188 HKD (which is roughly $152 as of January 13, 2025) but is large enough to be shared between two people. And it's no wonder the chicken sells fast, it is the creation of executive chef Loïc Portalier, who has graced many Michelin-starred establishments. The golden yellow chicken is often the preferred order for around nine out of 10 tables, explained Portalier in an interview with Eater.

There are several reasons why this chicken catches the eyes of chicken lovers, but the process has a lot to do with the resulting rich flavors that make it a worthwhile dish. The roasted chicken is made over a period of days — five days to be exact. It begins with three yellow chicken that is stuffed with garlic cloves, butter, and herbs like rosemary. It is then left to brine in sugar and salt. After this, the chicken is dry-aged over three days, which is the prep step that precedes the all-important roasting that amplifies the signature crispy skin and tender, juicy interior.