The Easy Roasted Red Pepper And Feta Appetizer That Can Be Ready In Minutes

Some dishes don't need reinventing, just dusting off. And if you remember roasted red pepper and feta as a bit of an old-school dip – as the Greek derived tirokafteri or htipiti served in mezze platters or last decade's dinner parties — well it's actually perfect for modern hosting too. That's because roasted red peppers and feta together hit that delicious spot between salty, sweet, creamy, and smoky, but best of all, this is a dip that can be ready in literal minutes if you have a blender on hand.

You can either roast red peppers on a gas burner or in the oven — or if you're tight on time, take a bigger shortcut using jarred roasted red peppers which are already soft, sweet, and lightly charred. The jarred route makes the whole thing even easier, but it'll actually be pretty effortless either way because once you have roasted peppers, all you have to do is throw them into a blender or a food processor with feta, some olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. The squeeze of lemon is optional; you could also go for some dried chillies or even a clove of garlic, both of which would be a nice touch here. However, the key is not to overload it with extras right away. You want to keep the bright flavors identifiable, not make it too busy or muddled, so the final dip ends up clean, bold, and punchy, making it a great appetizer for holiday hosting or simply snacking alone with some pita chips.