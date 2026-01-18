Grab Aldi's 3-Piece Storage Set For Longer-Lasting Produce

Produce that is quick to spoil is not only a chef's worst nightmare, but it can also burn a hole in your wallet. That's why proper storage is necessary. Plastic wrap is, of course, an option, but there are better, more environmentally friendly solutions that can save you money down the road. Reusable containers are a health conscious, sustainable choice that prevent cross-contamination and keep your produce fresh for longer, and avid Aldi shoppers will know that such useful kitchen storage tools can be found tucked away in the Aldi Finds section. Here you may discover nifty kitchen items to help store produce, like the Three-Pack Stretch Pods by Crofton.

You can grab these storage containers in stores for just $7.99. They come in a set of three and offer a solid solution for partially used and sliced produce that would otherwise expire rapidly or dry out in the fridge. Each pod can be used to store one piece of produce. This tool can be most effective if used simultaneously with other tips on how to store vegetables to last longer in the fridge, like ensuring gaseous produce is separated.

These packs come in two different color sets. One features bright green, lime green, and red to store sliced lime, avocado, and tomato — while the other comes in yellow, lime green, and dark purple to store lemon, avocado, and onion. To use them, place your sliced produce facedown into the bottom hard plastic layer of the dedicated pod. The other side is made of a stretchy material that molds to the rounded side of the produce and snaps in place along the edge. This feature is useful as it accounts for the various sizes and shapes that fruit and vegetables naturally grow in.