Grab Aldi's 3-Piece Storage Set For Longer-Lasting Produce
Produce that is quick to spoil is not only a chef's worst nightmare, but it can also burn a hole in your wallet. That's why proper storage is necessary. Plastic wrap is, of course, an option, but there are better, more environmentally friendly solutions that can save you money down the road. Reusable containers are a health conscious, sustainable choice that prevent cross-contamination and keep your produce fresh for longer, and avid Aldi shoppers will know that such useful kitchen storage tools can be found tucked away in the Aldi Finds section. Here you may discover nifty kitchen items to help store produce, like the Three-Pack Stretch Pods by Crofton.
You can grab these storage containers in stores for just $7.99. They come in a set of three and offer a solid solution for partially used and sliced produce that would otherwise expire rapidly or dry out in the fridge. Each pod can be used to store one piece of produce. This tool can be most effective if used simultaneously with other tips on how to store vegetables to last longer in the fridge, like ensuring gaseous produce is separated.
These packs come in two different color sets. One features bright green, lime green, and red to store sliced lime, avocado, and tomato — while the other comes in yellow, lime green, and dark purple to store lemon, avocado, and onion. To use them, place your sliced produce facedown into the bottom hard plastic layer of the dedicated pod. The other side is made of a stretchy material that molds to the rounded side of the produce and snaps in place along the edge. This feature is useful as it accounts for the various sizes and shapes that fruit and vegetables naturally grow in.
Aldi fans love the Crofton stretch pods
Famously, the Aldi Finds section is full of short-term product offers, usually only available until the stock is exhausted. However, the grocery retailer is known to bring back crowd favorites, and it seems this isn't the first time it has sold this handy storage item by Crofton. Previously, each container was stocked individually at $3.99 each. Now, you can get three options for what would've been the cost of two.
Customers have shared their thoughts about the pods online, generally leaning quite positive. One customer on Facebook mentioned, "I have the stretch pods, they're so handy for like partially sliced tomatoes or onions. They work perfectly." Another reviewer on TikTok said that these pods were "a game changer, we are no longer saran wrapping vegetables." On the flip side, however, shoppers who have purchased older versions of this item have noted that the pods don't always fit large pieces of produce. Therefore, it's good to remember that not every single fruit or vegetable will be inherently compatible with these pods, so they may entail a little trial and error.
You'll want to keep in mind that it's important to make sure your produce is dry before storing in the fridge, otherwise you'll risk mold and other bacteria growing in the pods. In addition to using these pods for produce storage, you'll also want to remember that it's important to keep a tidy fridge in order to maintain grocery freshness, which can be assisted with other stellar organization items from the Aldi Finds section. Next time you're in the store, do keep an eye out for Aldi's game-changing fridge liners that you can easily use alongside your stretch pods.