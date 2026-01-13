Why You Should Avoid Buying Peeled Garlic From The Grocery Store

Whether slathered on ultra-flavorful garlic bread or stirred into a deliciously simple aglio e olio on those nights you just don't want to cook, garlic seems to go into just about every meal we make. But it's such a sticky, stinky pain to peel, especially when you need several cloves at a time. That can make those bags of seemingly endless peeled garlic look like the perfect solution to your kitchen trouble.

However, this convenience comes at the cost of a shorter lifespan compared to the unpeeled kind. Garlic's skin helps regulate respiration and slows down the natural metabolic processes that continue for weeks after it's harvested. It also acts as a natural barrier, protecting the cloves from oxygen, moisture, and microorganisms. Removing the clove's outer layer exposes it to these environmental factors, making it more vulnerable to spoilage. That means that compared to unpeeled garlic, which can last for almost six months when stored in a cool, dry place (the best way to store garlic), a peeled garlic clove must be stored in the fridge and even then, only lasts about a week.

Peeled garlic's shorter lifespan has ramifications beyond the amount of time you have to use it. Firstly, it's a lot more expensive for what ultimately turns out to be an inferior product. It's often up to three times more expensive per ounce than unpeeled garlic. And in exchange for that, you get less flavor for your meals. That's because the peeling method matters when it comes to garlic flavor.