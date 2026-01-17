How Grocery Store Facial Recognition In China Turned Into The 'Smile To Pay' Concept

It's super convenient to use your phone to check out at the grocery store, and it's tough to imagine that as recently as a decade ago the idea of checking out without your wallet seemed like a far-off futuristic concept. From online grocery shopping options that may be more pricey to smart carts that add up your bill as you shop, there's no way around it — grocery shopping is undergoing some serious evolution. Turns out, China has embraced a new form of technology that takes the ease of the checkout process to the next level. Smile-to-pay facial recognition allows customers to simply stand in front of a screen that recognizes their face (much like the face ID feature that works on most mobile phones now). This means that shoppers don't need to bring anything to the store with them to pay — after their facial recognition data has been saved, their face is as good as gold (literally).

Shoppers say that the system eliminates checkout lines, as faces are scanned when they walk into the store to pick up their groceries, and then scanned again when they check out. The checkout scanning device looks similar to an iPad — customers click the "pay with face recognition" option, their face is scanned, and they receive confirmation that their payment has been processed. While some feel that using the system protects their privacy (as they don't need to enter a card PIN during the payment process), others disagree. Some fear that sharing their facial data with large companies could result in unwanted tracking. Their nervousness is understandable, as a 2019 database leak revealed that China's government was using a facial recognition system that took nearly 7 million surveillance images and videos of citizens in a day (via CNET).