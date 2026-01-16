Here's Why Europeans Don't Put Ice In Their Drinks

When ordering a drink at a restaurant in the United States, it may be expected that it comes served with ice. However, this isn't the case in many parts of the world. In fact, drinks are largely served without ice in Europe. The reasons vary but many Europeans just don't see much reason for adding ice to beverages. This is especially true during the winter when it's cold and snowing outside. In contrast, serving iced drinks is a U.S. culinary tradition. Pinpointing how this regional distinction happened isn't exactly clear, but it's likely the accumulated result of various cultural standards and industrial events throughout history.

Historically, ice has been used to keep foods cool and preserved. According to History Facts, using ice dates back more than 4,000 years when icehouses were built in Mesopotamia. China and Persia were also known to collect ice and snow in order to cool drinks and create frozen treats. The use of ice and snow made its way to the Roman Empire, and Emperor Nero was documented as enjoying fruit juice and honey mixed with snow — an early version of modern sorbet or Italian ice. However, it was costly and in Britain, it was less customary and more of a luxury reserved for the upper-crust and royalty.

There's also a matter of preference to consider as some Europeans feel ice takes up valuable space within the glass. Why risk the ice potentially changing the flavor of your drink? The history and perception of it as unnecessary, particularly following the advent of home refrigeration and ice boxes, likely played into why ice never landed in other areas like Britain.