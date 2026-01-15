These 2-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies Couldn't Be Easier To Make

Cookies are one of those foods that walk the line between dessert and snack, with some varieties being crunchy and portable enough to tote in your purse or backpack and others being such a perfect mix of complex and indulgent as to win out over things like cake and ice cream. Surprisingly, both types also describe the flavor and convenience of a growing collection of nutrient-dense cookie recipes that combine the goodness of whole ingredients with unexpectedly tempting levels of deliciousness.

Things like two-ingredient peanut butter cookies make clever use of binders and natural sources of sweetness — like honey and maple syrup — to create cookies that are not only kid-approved in terms of flavor but would also make a healthy addition to breakfast alongside a creamy oat or almond milk latte. If you're nut-free or looking to add a little more fiber to your diet, you can use this same idea to blend together ordinary rolled oats and your favorite flavor of applesauce to make some of the easiest — and possibly tastiest — oatmeal cookies you've ever had.

In this particular recipe, applesauce acts as a binder for the oats, providing lots of moisture for the oats to soak in and become a little bit gummy. When baked, that gummy texture toasts into a cookie that's crisp outside and tender inside. It's nutty from the oats, lightly sweet from the applesauce, and absolutely delicious with a dab of mixed berry jam or a thin slice of aged white cheddar cheese.