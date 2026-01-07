How Food Delivery Apps Will Be Different In California Thanks To This New 2026 Law

Modern technology, despite being a two-sided coin, has made aspects of our lives convenient, especially when it comes to ordering out. With just a few taps on our phones, our cravings can be satisfied in an hour or less. However, occasional hiccups aren't completely avoidable, including incorrect orders and other issues that negate its convenience. If you live in California, you probably know what to do if you get someone else's food by mistake or if it was tagged as delivered but no one showed at your doorstep. Fortunately, a new 2026 law is changing the food delivery game in California to make it more streamlined and easier for customers.

Assembly Bill No. 578, proposed by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, makes it a requirement for apps, like DoorDash and Uber Eats, to issue full monetary refunds for orders that are proven to be incomplete, missing, or not delivered. The full refund will be reflected in your original mode of payment, but alternatives will be provided if that's not possible. A full refund includes taxes, tips, and any other fees associated with the overall purchase. Customers may be refunded for partially fulfilled orders, only being charged for what they actually received. Customers will also be allowed to adjust gratuity or request it be refunded before delivery.