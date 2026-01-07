How Food Delivery Apps Will Be Different In California Thanks To This New 2026 Law
Modern technology, despite being a two-sided coin, has made aspects of our lives convenient, especially when it comes to ordering out. With just a few taps on our phones, our cravings can be satisfied in an hour or less. However, occasional hiccups aren't completely avoidable, including incorrect orders and other issues that negate its convenience. If you live in California, you probably know what to do if you get someone else's food by mistake or if it was tagged as delivered but no one showed at your doorstep. Fortunately, a new 2026 law is changing the food delivery game in California to make it more streamlined and easier for customers.
Assembly Bill No. 578, proposed by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, makes it a requirement for apps, like DoorDash and Uber Eats, to issue full monetary refunds for orders that are proven to be incomplete, missing, or not delivered. The full refund will be reflected in your original mode of payment, but alternatives will be provided if that's not possible. A full refund includes taxes, tips, and any other fees associated with the overall purchase. Customers may be refunded for partially fulfilled orders, only being charged for what they actually received. Customers will also be allowed to adjust gratuity or request it be refunded before delivery.
Other benefits of Assembly Bill No. 578
To lessen headaches and keep refunds sailing smoothly, the new bill requires food delivery apps to include customer service with an actual human being should you have further concerns about your food delivery order. While the newly passed law also highlights automated systems for general customer concerns, a representative can attend to you if you need further assistance. Furthermore, food delivery platforms are prohibited from charging you a higher amount than the indicated price at the time of your order, eliminating surprise charges and ensuring transparency. This also gives consumers a chance to raise a dispute if they find themselves being overcharged by the apps. There's also a safety net for businesses by only allowing refunds if the issue wasn't the customer's fault.
The new law also protects the rights of delivery drivers, which lets them receive a comprehensive breakdown of the bill, so they know whether they're being paid correctly. The breakdown includes information like base pay, fees, and tips. It also reassures customers who order from a notoriously slow food delivery service, since they can always get their money back if items weren't delivered, instilling peace of mind throughout the service chain. Now, ordering via a food delivery app is easier, and perhaps, may be up to par with in-store food shopping, in terms of refund assurance, like when purchasing from Costco with its exhaustive return policy.