The $20 Aldi Kitchen Appliance That Makes Prepping Meals 10 Times Easier

Known for its unique shopping cart system, affordable products, and wide range of unexpected finds, Aldi is sure to stock something you'll want to add to your basket. That is especially the case with the Aldi Finds section where guests can discover exclusive homewares, kitchen gadgets, and other products that are often in limited supply, yet still affordable. When it comes to meal prep, make sure to check out the Ambiano High Speed Blending System next time you're in the store.

While not every Aldi Find is a winner, this compact blender makes meal prep a breeze. Inclusive of 11 different featured components, you get the main power base, a small and large cup, as well as various lids and a recipe book, all for just $19.99. This item was also designed with safety in mind due to its non-slip base — which helps it grip to your countertop. The stainless-steel blades are resistant to rust and durable enough to pulverize frozen fruits for your next smoothie.

Serving as a dupe for other compact blenders like the nutribullet or Nutri Ninja, the Ambiano blending system is reliable at less than half the price. This product is available in three colors: black, blue, and pink. If you're thinking about grabbing your own, make sure to go on a Wednesday when useful gadgets like the blending system are often restocked, as Aldi tends to sell out of its kitchen appliances quickly.