The $20 Aldi Kitchen Appliance That Makes Prepping Meals 10 Times Easier
Known for its unique shopping cart system, affordable products, and wide range of unexpected finds, Aldi is sure to stock something you'll want to add to your basket. That is especially the case with the Aldi Finds section where guests can discover exclusive homewares, kitchen gadgets, and other products that are often in limited supply, yet still affordable. When it comes to meal prep, make sure to check out the Ambiano High Speed Blending System next time you're in the store.
While not every Aldi Find is a winner, this compact blender makes meal prep a breeze. Inclusive of 11 different featured components, you get the main power base, a small and large cup, as well as various lids and a recipe book, all for just $19.99. This item was also designed with safety in mind due to its non-slip base — which helps it grip to your countertop. The stainless-steel blades are resistant to rust and durable enough to pulverize frozen fruits for your next smoothie.
Serving as a dupe for other compact blenders like the nutribullet or Nutri Ninja, the Ambiano blending system is reliable at less than half the price. This product is available in three colors: black, blue, and pink. If you're thinking about grabbing your own, make sure to go on a Wednesday when useful gadgets like the blending system are often restocked, as Aldi tends to sell out of its kitchen appliances quickly.
Make the most of Aldi's blending system
Compact blenders like the Ambiano option from Aldi are a great way to dramatically simplify meal prep. Because not only is this item great for blending smoothies and shakes but it can also be used to make fresh salad dressings, sauces, and roughly chopped vegetables — all of which may be going into your meals throughout the week. This blending option also makes ginger shots, marinades, and dessert options. While your Aldi Finds gadget is great for many foods — it can't handle heat. Therefore, you'll want to avoid putting hot liquid in a blender at all costs. Otherwise, you may end up with your meal prep exploding all over your kitchen. Pro tip: Use it to meal prep individual portions of baby food for the little ones — saving you time and money.
This blender is compact and powerful at 300 watts and can incorporate ice easily. Though, the final result may not be as smooth as a more powerful blender when it comes to smaller bits like flax seeds and strawberry seeds. One happy customer remarked this blender is great value for the money, noting the many attachments and components are both durable and useful. Other reviewers considered it a surprisingly efficient nutribullet dupe, stating the product does a good job of making a range of recipes and is a time saver when it comes to cleanup, as it is also dishwasher safe.