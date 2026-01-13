The Difference Between Dim Sum And Dumplings (And Why It Matters)

There's a common misconception when it comes to dim sum — ask most people what it is, and you'll likely get the same answer over and over: "Dumplings!" And, to an extent, that's true. Dumplings are indeed an essential part of dim sum — but they aren't the only part. Saying that dim sum and dumplings are one and the same is a little like saying that brunch is exclusively made up of eggs. In truth, dim sum is more of a category; a way of grouping small dishes traditionally served with tea in Cantonese cuisine.

Dumplings are a crucial part of dim sum, typically dough-based, filled varieties such as har gow and siu mai, stuffed with ground meat and shellfish. Then come iconic classics like xiao long bao, or soup dumplings. You'll also find varieties such as crystal dumplings, a gluten-free variety made with rice flour and tapioca, with a clear wrapper (as the name suggests) and often filled with dried mushrooms, pork, and chive for a true umami bomb. But there are so many more components to the traditional dim sum meal — think steamed buns and rice noodle rolls (known as cheung fun, filled with meat, fish, or vegetables).

Dim sum is a ritual, not just a meal, and an important part of Cantonese culture, so when eating in a restaurant, it certainly pays to know the difference! A traditional dim sum meal will include trolleys, tea, and sometimes dozens of dishes — perhaps more similar to an afternoon tea than the dumplings you're used to eating — and such a vibrant part of a culture's culinary history deserves more than to be branded as just one dish.