You Won't Find Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cheesesteak In Philly
Given the name and history of the sandwich, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the best place to get a Philly cheesesteak is in Philadelphia. However, while the majority of people won't argue that the City of Brotherly Love serves up plenty of great ones, according to beloved late chef, author, and television host Anthony Bourdain, known for shows like "Parts Unknown," the best cheesesteak isn't made in the historical East Coast city. Rather, it can be found right across the river in New Jersey.
Anyone familiar with the area knows that South Jersey and Philadelphia are closely intertwined, sharing everything from sports teams to food and culture. But Bourdain, who was known for investigating the lesser-traveled areas of the United States and around world for the best food, happened to hail from New Jersey. Maybe he was biased, or maybe he was onto something, but his favorite cheesesteak came from a small place called Donkey's Place in Camden, which sits just past the Ben Franklin Bridge that connects New Jersey to Pennsylvania. Interestingly (and controversially), it isn't made the same way as the traditional Philly version of the greasy sub.
Anthony Bourdain's favorite cheesesteak is served on a kaiser roll
Boxer Leon Lucas opened Donkey's Place back in 1943, naming it after himself. (He had picked up the moniker "The Donkey" during his time fighting in the 1920s.) These days, Lucas' son, Robert, runs the place, and dishes out cheesesteaks that are made the exact same way they have been since the restaurant opened — which is to say, without the same sub roll and questionable cheese whiz you'll find in the classic Philly style. No, Donkey's Place uses a poppyseed kaiser roll and white American cheese.
"The best cheesesteak might well be in Jersey," Anthony Bourdain said of Donkey's Place on a "Parts Unknown" episode back in 2015. The "regular" version of their cheesesteak is made with the thin-sliced steak and accompanied by onions. Spices are added to the beef, though the exact blend is unknown. And before digging in, Lucas' son Robert encouraged Bourdain to add a little bit of hot pepper relish to the sandwich, which gave it a slight kick. Bourdain called the sandwich "unbelievably good."
The small, no-frills restaurant is only open Monday through Friday, but if you can't get there during the week, stop in on the first Saturday of every month, which is the only weekend day you'll find the lights on. And make sure you're in the mood for a cheesesteak, as it's the only sandwich listed on the restaurant website's menu.