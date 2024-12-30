You Won't Find Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cheesesteak In Philly

Boxer Leon Lucas opened Donkey's Place back in 1943, naming it after himself. (He had picked up the moniker "The Donkey" during his time fighting in the 1920s.) These days, Lucas' son, Robert, runs the place, and dishes out cheesesteaks that are made the exact same way they have been since the restaurant opened — which is to say, without the same sub roll and questionable cheese whiz you'll find in the classic Philly style. No, Donkey's Place uses a poppyseed kaiser roll and white American cheese.

"The best cheesesteak might well be in Jersey," Anthony Bourdain said of Donkey's Place on a "Parts Unknown" episode back in 2015. The "regular" version of their cheesesteak is made with the thin-sliced steak and accompanied by onions. Spices are added to the beef, though the exact blend is unknown. And before digging in, Lucas' son Robert encouraged Bourdain to add a little bit of hot pepper relish to the sandwich, which gave it a slight kick. Bourdain called the sandwich "unbelievably good."

The small, no-frills restaurant is only open Monday through Friday, but if you can't get there during the week, stop in on the first Saturday of every month, which is the only weekend day you'll find the lights on. And make sure you're in the mood for a cheesesteak, as it's the only sandwich listed on the restaurant website's menu.