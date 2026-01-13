The Brand Rumored To Be Behind Walmart's Great Value Butter

Consumers increasingly want to know where the products they purchase come from. This is especially true for private-label store brands, which major chains like Walmart notoriously keep secret. While multiple suppliers are typically utilized for private labels to keep shelves stocked, there are ways to sneak a look behind the metaphorical curtain. These include placement near major brands on store shelves and labels that resemble those of major brands. A less common way is a product recall or packaging errors, which apparently occurred with Walmart's Great Value brand.

In April 2025, a TikTok user shared a video opening both an already opened and a completely sealed box of Land O'Lakes butter. Both packages contained identically wrapped sticks of Great Value butter. Some commenters suspect that it was an in-store swap, indicating that someone had made a switch to purchase Land O'Lakes butter at a cheaper price. However, this is unlikely as the TikTok video showed the second box completely sealed on both ends. A similar incident was reported the following month by a Facebook user who posted photos making similar allegations. If both are true, the more likely scenario is that a mix-up happened in a shared production facility, supporting a popular suspicion that Land O'Lakes supplies Walmart with its Great Value butter.