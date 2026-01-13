The Brand Rumored To Be Behind Walmart's Great Value Butter
Consumers increasingly want to know where the products they purchase come from. This is especially true for private-label store brands, which major chains like Walmart notoriously keep secret. While multiple suppliers are typically utilized for private labels to keep shelves stocked, there are ways to sneak a look behind the metaphorical curtain. These include placement near major brands on store shelves and labels that resemble those of major brands. A less common way is a product recall or packaging errors, which apparently occurred with Walmart's Great Value brand.
In April 2025, a TikTok user shared a video opening both an already opened and a completely sealed box of Land O'Lakes butter. Both packages contained identically wrapped sticks of Great Value butter. Some commenters suspect that it was an in-store swap, indicating that someone had made a switch to purchase Land O'Lakes butter at a cheaper price. However, this is unlikely as the TikTok video showed the second box completely sealed on both ends. A similar incident was reported the following month by a Facebook user who posted photos making similar allegations. If both are true, the more likely scenario is that a mix-up happened in a shared production facility, supporting a popular suspicion that Land O'Lakes supplies Walmart with its Great Value butter.
Walmart outsources from multiple suppliers for Great Value products
Another possible supplier of Walmart's Great Value butter is the major food supplier, ConAgra Brands. The evidence starts with an internet suspicion that Blue Bonnet is the supplier. The most notable exhibit comes from a 2023 Reddit post claiming a Blue Bonnet stick was found in Great Value packaging. However, this is unlikely as Blue Bonnet produces margarine, which differs from butter. The more interesting point is that ConAgra is Blue Bonnet's parent company. Additionally, it's directly connected to Walmart via product recalls. In 2007, ConAgra recalled several products due to the presence of Salmonella. Among the affected were Great Value pot pies and Great Value peanut butter, which ConAgra produced at the time. Despite the recalls, ConAgra and Walmart maintain a strong partnership to date, which makes their continued collaboration and a factory mix-up in producing Great Value and Blue Bonnet products simultaneously possible.
While ConAgra and Land O'Lakes are believed to be major private producers for Walmart, these suspicions have not been officially confirmed. The secrecy and scarce information make it unclear where Great Value products are actually made. Walmart works in tandem with many national and local suppliers for its in-house brands, much like how Costco operates its private label brands. Regardless of its suppliers, Walmart's standards suggest the products meet certain quality requirements. The retailer has also revamped its Great Value line, eliminating synthetic dye and introducing more sustainable practices, such as launching its own compostable cutlery.