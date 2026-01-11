Named A 'Best Restaurant In The City,' This New Orleans Italian Spot Is A Must-Try

The heart of a city lies in its rich, local fare that underscores its unique culture. If we were to take a peek into the heart of New Orleans — the land of Creole and Cajun food — we'd find an adventurous spirit and a diverse charm seeping through its eclectic hum, solidifying its distinct culinary identity. When talking about some of the best restaurants in the city, all roads point to the Italian spot Domenica.

The local favorite was started by chef Alon Shaya, who was the recipient of the James Beard Award as the Best Chef in the South in 2015, back when he was still with the restaurant. Publications like New Orleans City Business even crowned the restaurant as the best in the area, and it also earned a rightful spot on the list of the best Italian restaurants in America by Travel + Leisure, as well as the Experts' Choice Award from Tripexpert. Domenica shines bright in accolades that make it a must-try.

With fresh, true-blue New Orleans takes on classic dishes, the Italian fixture guarantees interesting concoctions you might try to find elsewhere, but are a lot more likely to come up empty-handed on. Locally-sourced ingredients are given the chance to shine through expert cooking methods, and with a name like Domenica — which translates to Sunday in English — its dishes are best enjoyed at a gentle pace, so each bite is unforgettable. Locals who know their way around great New Orleans eateries will never leave out Domenica, which, contrary to its name, is a good idea any day of the week.