Named A 'Best Restaurant In The City,' This New Orleans Italian Spot Is A Must-Try
The heart of a city lies in its rich, local fare that underscores its unique culture. If we were to take a peek into the heart of New Orleans — the land of Creole and Cajun food — we'd find an adventurous spirit and a diverse charm seeping through its eclectic hum, solidifying its distinct culinary identity. When talking about some of the best restaurants in the city, all roads point to the Italian spot Domenica.
The local favorite was started by chef Alon Shaya, who was the recipient of the James Beard Award as the Best Chef in the South in 2015, back when he was still with the restaurant. Publications like New Orleans City Business even crowned the restaurant as the best in the area, and it also earned a rightful spot on the list of the best Italian restaurants in America by Travel + Leisure, as well as the Experts' Choice Award from Tripexpert. Domenica shines bright in accolades that make it a must-try.
With fresh, true-blue New Orleans takes on classic dishes, the Italian fixture guarantees interesting concoctions you might try to find elsewhere, but are a lot more likely to come up empty-handed on. Locally-sourced ingredients are given the chance to shine through expert cooking methods, and with a name like Domenica — which translates to Sunday in English — its dishes are best enjoyed at a gentle pace, so each bite is unforgettable. Locals who know their way around great New Orleans eateries will never leave out Domenica, which, contrary to its name, is a good idea any day of the week.
Domenica and the beauty of fusions
Domenica has perfected the art of combining style and flavor, providing that both elements don't have to be at a constant tug-o'-war in a culinary setting. Located in The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel, glitz and glam parallel to The Great Gatsby hides behind its doors — coupled with a mouthwatering array of dishes. The handmade pastas will prove themselves irresistible to fans of the classics. The cavatelli, finessed with slow-cooked rabbit and wild mushrooms, is an unmissable delight. With the tenderness of the meat, the fibrousness of the mushrooms, and the al dente finish of the pasta, you're treated to more than its flavor. While truffle pasta in a cream sauce is one of the things you should think twice before ordering at an Italian restaurant, Domenica's tagliatelle doused in crema al tartufo is quite the looker, too — but the squid ink tagliolini isn't bad, either.
While the headliners are tempting, don't just glaze over the appetizers. The affettati misti, served on a tiered plate stand, will take you on a whirlwind of house-cured salami, as well as breads and cheeses — just like how the ancient Romans intended. To top off your meal, there are flirty options for libations, which go beautifully whether you're enjoying a light snack or indulging in one of Domenica's wood-fired pizzas. Don't forget about the cannoli, the classic Italian dessert, which is the icing on the cake no matter what entrée graced your palates.