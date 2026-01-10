Miss This Publix Bread? The Bakery Will Make A Loaf Just For You
There is nothing like having your favorite bakery item made fresh for you. Publix has become a Southern grocery store staple, with Southern charm and hospitality included. While you can trust Publix to make highly ranked baked goods, certain items sometimes disappear from the shelves; that's been the case with the sunflower loaf in select stores. But if a fresh-out-of-the-oven sunflower loaf is still something you're craving, you only need to ask the Publix bakery staff to make it for you.
Publix is known for baking its own fresh bread in-store, and the sunflower loaf is one of those offerings that has made its absence felt for some. The wheat-based loaf gets its rich, nutty taste from real sunflower seeds. To get your hands on the loaf, you'd need to request it at your local Publix bakery. It'll take at least 24 hours before it's ready, but it will be well worth the wait when it comes freshly made just for you.
Best pairings to enjoy alongside a Publix sunflower bread loaf
Once you have your fresh loaf, there are several ways to keep things exciting – including building your own platter or board. Cheddar cheese makes a great addition to sunflower bread with its creamy texture and sharp flavor. Another classic pairing is mixed black and green olives which can be purchased at the Publix deli and will add a perfect combination of salty, savory, and sharp flavors to your bread. Whether you enjoy building your own sub at home with some meat for an umami flavor or you prefer a vegan sandwich with some mushrooms, the sunflower loaf is known for its versatility.
Publix has a range of spreads and dips that would pair excellently with the sunflower bread loaf. A few spoonfuls of the chain's classic hummus would combine excellently with the bread's earthy and nutty notes, and would complement similar flavors in the spread thanks to the tahini, sunflower oil, and chickpeas. The roasted garlic hummus also adds a layer of deep aromatic flavor and warmth to the bread (especially if you toast it), as well as a burst of tangy flavor with the addition of tomatoes and lemon juice. (There's a reason hummus is one of our favorite items to buy at Publix.) You can also bulk up your hummus toast by adding ingredients like a fried egg, avocado, or other fresh vegetables to make the most of your fresh batch of sunflower bread.