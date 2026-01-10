Miss This Publix Bread? The Bakery Will Make A Loaf Just For You

There is nothing like having your favorite bakery item made fresh for you. Publix has become a Southern grocery store staple, with Southern charm and hospitality included. While you can trust Publix to make highly ranked baked goods, certain items sometimes disappear from the shelves; that's been the case with the sunflower loaf in select stores. But if a fresh-out-of-the-oven sunflower loaf is still something you're craving, you only need to ask the Publix bakery staff to make it for you.

Publix is known for baking its own fresh bread in-store, and the sunflower loaf is one of those offerings that has made its absence felt for some. The wheat-based loaf gets its rich, nutty taste from real sunflower seeds. To get your hands on the loaf, you'd need to request it at your local Publix bakery. It'll take at least 24 hours before it's ready, but it will be well worth the wait when it comes freshly made just for you.