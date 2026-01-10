The Beloved Frozen Appetizer Brand You Can Find At Dollar Tree
Having appetizers on hand ready to heat and serve is a must-have convenience for entertaining guests or adding a nice touch to a family meal. If you can prepare restaurant-quality appetizers without needing to go out, and can do it in a cost-saving way, it's a win for at-home dining. This is where a popular restaurant brand offering iconic frozen options at Dollar Tree comes in.
TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York in 1965, though recent challenges to its business in the U.S. have caused this once happy hour hot spot to close numerous locations. One of the restaurant's attractions has been its happy hour specials, including appetizers, which we ranked in our taste test of the best TGI Fridays appetizers. If you want to enjoy these delicious appetizers at home, Dollar Tree sells frozen varieties. One is TGI Fridays Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip, which costs $5 for an 8-ounce package. The price is comparable to Target, where the spinach artichoke dip sells for $4.89. This tasty dip is sold alongside another frozen treat at Dollar Tree, TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers, also available in an 8-ounce package for $5.
More about TGI Fridays frozen appetizers
The price of these appetizers is attractive, but the true test of whether the frozen versions of these popular TGI Fridays appetizers are satisfying is the taste. The reviews for both the jalapeño poppers and the spinach artichoke dip are generally good: Some mention the jalapeños had tough skin and are less flavorful than they'd hoped while others mention the dip was a bit salty and could be runny depending on how it's heated. For a sure bet, consider another frozen TGI Fridays appetizer, the mozzarella sticks; in our test, TGI Fridays had the best.
Though there are fewer opportunities to enjoy dining in TGI Fridays restaurants due to closures, if you enjoy TGI Fridays' appetizers, you can anticipate its frozen products being available for some time. Kraft Heinz has had a licensing contract with TGI Fridays to sell TGI Fridays-branded frozen foods since 2001; since 2024, Kraft Heinz has a perpetual contract to do so. Kraft Heinz expects the deal to accelerate growth and offer benefits to shoppers. This is good news if you hope to keep purchasing TGI Fridays frozen appetizers.