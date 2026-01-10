The Beloved Frozen Appetizer Brand You Can Find At Dollar Tree

Having appetizers on hand ready to heat and serve is a must-have convenience for entertaining guests or adding a nice touch to a family meal. If you can prepare restaurant-quality appetizers without needing to go out, and can do it in a cost-saving way, it's a win for at-home dining. This is where a popular restaurant brand offering iconic frozen options at Dollar Tree comes in.

TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York in 1965, though recent challenges to its business in the U.S. have caused this once happy hour hot spot to close numerous locations. One of the restaurant's attractions has been its happy hour specials, including appetizers, which we ranked in our taste test of the best TGI Fridays appetizers. If you want to enjoy these delicious appetizers at home, Dollar Tree sells frozen varieties. One is TGI Fridays Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip, which costs $5 for an 8-ounce package. The price is comparable to Target, where the spinach artichoke dip sells for $4.89. This tasty dip is sold alongside another frozen treat at Dollar Tree, TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers, also available in an 8-ounce package for $5.