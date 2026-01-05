Sprinkles Cupcakes Has Suddenly Shuttered Doors After 20 Years, Leaving Customers And Employees Shocked

According to news reports, employees were abruptly left without jobs or health insurance. Customers and employees alike want answers to why the bakery closed so suddenly — but instead of resolution, they're being left with more questions. The company's website only says "We'll be right back!" with a cryptic password entry.

Sprinkles operated 21 stores, 25 vending machines, and employed hundreds of workers. A former employee shared that those who worked for the company did not receive severance pay from Sprinkles. Many critics have taken issue with Nelson's post, saying her focus on private equity and her legacy seemed to overshadow concern for employees suddenly left without jobs. Another employee took to Reddit saying, "Corporate gave us no time to prepare and have gone radio silent on everyone." Sprinkles Cupcakes LLC sent an email to employees on December 30, 2025, stating that the closing was "made after careful consideration of the Company's financial condition due to unforeseen business circumstances."

Sprinkles Cupcakes isn't the only chain to suffer from tough economic circumstances recently. The number of TGI Fridays locations in the U.S. has dwindled to less than 100, Hooters filed for bankruptcy in 2025, and Boston Market has reported troubles with the Colorado Department of Revenue. Even as some restaurants find ways to survive the challenging economy, fans and employees alike are disappointed that Sprinkles Cupcakes was not as fortunate.