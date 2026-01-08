One Of America's Oldest Diners Takes You Back To The Train Cars Of The '20s

These days, with so many restaurants popping up and disappearing within a few years, it's refreshing to hear about the longstanding mom-and-pop spots that have lasted for decades. And that's exactly what you'll find with Franks Diner in Kenosha, Wisconsin — which is about a two-hour drive from the state capitol in Madison.

This family-run, lunch-car-style diner was first brought into town — with the help of a train and six horses — in 1926. Its final stop was 508 58th Street in downtown Kenosha, and that's exactly where it is today an entire century later. The Frank family owned the place up until 2001, serving up breakfast, lunch, and its famous "garbage plate." Since then, ownership has changed twice, but Franks Diner has stayed independent and is one of the oldest continually operating diners in America.

But Franks Diner's renown goes well beyond the city limits of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The restaurant has been featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. And perhaps its most famous visit came from, none other than, Guy Fieri when he rolled into town to highlight Franks Diner for his famous Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."