One Of America's Oldest Diners Takes You Back To The Train Cars Of The '20s
These days, with so many restaurants popping up and disappearing within a few years, it's refreshing to hear about the longstanding mom-and-pop spots that have lasted for decades. And that's exactly what you'll find with Franks Diner in Kenosha, Wisconsin — which is about a two-hour drive from the state capitol in Madison.
This family-run, lunch-car-style diner was first brought into town — with the help of a train and six horses — in 1926. Its final stop was 508 58th Street in downtown Kenosha, and that's exactly where it is today an entire century later. The Frank family owned the place up until 2001, serving up breakfast, lunch, and its famous "garbage plate." Since then, ownership has changed twice, but Franks Diner has stayed independent and is one of the oldest continually operating diners in America.
But Franks Diner's renown goes well beyond the city limits of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The restaurant has been featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. And perhaps its most famous visit came from, none other than, Guy Fieri when he rolled into town to highlight Franks Diner for his famous Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Guy Fieri visited Franks Diner ... twice
Guy Fieri actually loved Franks Diner so much he visited it twice and actually named it as one of his 10 favorite Midwest restaurants. The first time was during DDD's first season (episode four) in 2007. He then revisited the location in 2021. Of course, Fieri tried Franks' famous garbage plate, which is a bit of a mish mash, customizable combination of almost any breakfast food you can think of. The garbage plate is definitely not a diner food you should avoid.
It starts with a mix of eggs, hash browns, green peppers, and onions. From there, you can add your choice of meat — either ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, Spam, or corned beef hash. Then you add cheese, with additional options of jalapeño, extra veggies, or an additional egg on top. According to Franks Diner, "When Guy Fieri called our Garbage Plate 'famous' on national TV, we knew it wasn't just hometown pride anymore." The menu goes beyond the garbage plate to other breakfast and lunch classics, like pancakes, omelets, and homemade biscuits and gravy, as well as sandwiches, burgers, and homemade chili and soups.
The diner is not shy about its calorie-packing meals, saying it's been "packing bellies and breaking belts since 1926," adding, "If you're looking for light and dainty, you took a wrong turn." That self-proclaimed sass, along with its delicious food, hospitality, and historic nature, is what has made Franks Diner such a popular destination for a century — long before kingmaker Guy Fieri ever rolled into town.