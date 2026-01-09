The Crispiest Pork Chops Ditch The Breadcrumbs For This Snack Aisle Staple That Creates A Flavorful Crunch
Pork chops are a classic crowd favorite that not only boast juicy, decadent flavors but can also be elevated with an extra layer of crunch by using crispy breadcrumbs. But there's a way you can make this dish even more appetizing, and all it takes is the addition of a common pantry snack staple. Though old-fashioned potato chips make a great breadcrumb alternative, next time you make crispy pork chops, ditch the breadcrumbs or chips for crushed pretzels instead.
For this swap, use your pretzels the same way you would breadcrumbs. There isn't one specific variety you should use, so long as they're hard and salted. Once you have your pretzels, crush them in a plastic bag using a rolling pin. Though if you have a food processor, this can save you time and get a finer result. Coat your pork chops as you would with standard breadcrumbs. Dunk the meat in an egg mixture, followed by dipping it in your crushed pretzels, before pan frying.
When choosing what pork chops to get, it's best to use a thin, boneless variety. That way you save cook time and reduce the risk of your meat drying out. Though your pretzel crumb coat will naturally include salt, consider other seasonings you wish to add. Think about incorporating mustard powder, paprika, and garlic, alongside various other herbs and spices.
Customize your pretzel breadcrumb recipe
Though classic salted pretzels make for a phenomenal swap, it's worth checking out the many flavored pretzel options on the market when considering other ways to make this dish your own. Step into any grocery store and you'll find a wide range of choices including cheddar, hot buffalo wing, and ranch. You may even think to plate your pork chops with one of the absolute best sauces to serve alongside pretzels. A flavorful cheese or mustard sauce is guaranteed to be a nice companion alongside your pretzel coated meat.
When choosing your pretzels, switch it up with savory-sweet by grabbing a honey mustard variety. The tangy, honeyed flavors seamlessly pair with rich pork chops, frying up nicely and creating even more excitement to the dish. Serve alongside a honey Dijon dressed salad, and add fresh fruit to complement your leafy greens, like pears or plums. Walnuts would also be a welcome addition alongside some goat cheese.
Alternatively, kick up the heat by incorporating hot sauce into a marinade or turn the pork chops into a snacking option by cutting them into bite size pieces before coating them in hot sauce to marinate. Once you've breaded your pork chop bites with a spicy pretzel breadcrumb, go ahead and cook them as you normally would. Consider serving with ranch and some lemon wedges for a balanced, interesting appetizer option.