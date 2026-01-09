The Crispiest Pork Chops Ditch The Breadcrumbs For This Snack Aisle Staple That Creates A Flavorful Crunch

Pork chops are a classic crowd favorite that not only boast juicy, decadent flavors but can also be elevated with an extra layer of crunch by using crispy breadcrumbs. But there's a way you can make this dish even more appetizing, and all it takes is the addition of a common pantry snack staple. Though old-fashioned potato chips make a great breadcrumb alternative, next time you make crispy pork chops, ditch the breadcrumbs or chips for crushed pretzels instead.

For this swap, use your pretzels the same way you would breadcrumbs. There isn't one specific variety you should use, so long as they're hard and salted. Once you have your pretzels, crush them in a plastic bag using a rolling pin. Though if you have a food processor, this can save you time and get a finer result. Coat your pork chops as you would with standard breadcrumbs. Dunk the meat in an egg mixture, followed by dipping it in your crushed pretzels, before pan frying.

When choosing what pork chops to get, it's best to use a thin, boneless variety. That way you save cook time and reduce the risk of your meat drying out. Though your pretzel crumb coat will naturally include salt, consider other seasonings you wish to add. Think about incorporating mustard powder, paprika, and garlic, alongside various other herbs and spices.