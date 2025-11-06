The Absolute Best Sauces To Serve Alongside Your Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels are synonymous with good times, whether you're munchie at the amusement park or looking for the perfect Oktoberfest food. Traditionally, these pretzels are served with cheese or mustard sauces, but these days, there are so many other options that can take them to the next level, it's hard to decide what to pick. Chowhound spoke with Marco Agustinus, the 2025 World Bread Awards by IBIE Pretzel Champion and a pastry cook at Conrad Orlando at Evermore, to get his take on the absolute best sauces to serve with soft pretzels. And it appears that when it comes to pairing pretzels and sauces, balance is key. "The pretzel already brings salt and chew, so sauces that offer contrast, whether tangy, spicy, or buttery, always work their magic," he says. "Creamy textures tend to win people over, like a smooth cheese dip or a flavorful mustard."

But Agustinus isn't talking about the brightly colored sauces you get at baseball games. His pro tip for cheese sauce is to use sharp cheddar and melt it slowly. "Rushing it can turn your cheese into a gloopy heartbreak," he warns. He also recommends adding smoked paprika, caramelized onion, and a splash of ale to turn the humble dip into a gourmet experience. "For mustard, try swirling in a bit of honey or beer to add depth," he says.