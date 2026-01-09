What To Know Before Making A Juicy Lucy Burger With Ground Turkey

Speaking of extras, you can also upgrade your next batch of turkey burgers to max juiciness with one easy addition — mayonnaise. Not only does mayonnaise contain fat from eggs and oil, but this condiment also has a mild, savory taste that can easily enhance the flavor of your burgers. More optional add-ins include minced shallot, melted butter, raw egg, and panko breadcrumbs. While shallots and butter make turkey burgers extra juicy and flavorful, breadcrumbs and raw eggs bind the meat mixture together more easily.

With that said, if you often cook with ground turkey, then you likely already know this lean meat is usually stickier than ground beef and more difficult to manipulate. While adding extra ingredients helps, there are a few other ways to streamline preparation. For starters, prep all extra ingredients ahead of time, including that central layer of cheese. You can use any kind of cheese you like, but melty American, cheddar, or even mozzarella works best. Divide your meat into even balls, allotting two per burger. When the time comes, form your patties pulled straight from the refrigerator and work quickly because cold meat is easier to shape. You can also wet your hands with water, which makes the meat less sticky.

Once assembled, refrigerate your turkey burgers again so they don't fall apart during cooking. Lastly, since ground turkey can become dry if overcooked, use a meat thermometer and remove your burgers from the heat once they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit for a perfectly moist turkey Juicy Lucy.