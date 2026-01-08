Have The Best Of Both Worlds And Mix Your Coffee With This Cozy Winter Drink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many additions that give coffee a significant flavor boost, such as warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, chocolate can give your drink a sweeter-tasting upgrade. Fortunately, if you don't know where to begin, there's an easy way to give your morning cup of Joe the chocolate treatment. All you need to do is to infuse your next mug of drip coffee with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Better yet, there's more than one simple way to do this.

For starters, if you already know how to give your morning coffee an upgrade by making a caffè misto, all you need to do is add a few extra ingredients to your steamed milk during preparation. Before whisking your milk into a frothy delight over your stove, add in some sugar, cocoa powder, and a small amount of vanilla extract. For a more impactful taste, you can also add a few broken pieces of your favorite chocolate bar. The hot milk will melt the chocolate, creating a rich, velvety result. Then, pour the milk mixture into your coffee.