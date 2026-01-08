Have The Best Of Both Worlds And Mix Your Coffee With This Cozy Winter Drink
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among the many additions that give coffee a significant flavor boost, such as warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, chocolate can give your drink a sweeter-tasting upgrade. Fortunately, if you don't know where to begin, there's an easy way to give your morning cup of Joe the chocolate treatment. All you need to do is to infuse your next mug of drip coffee with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Better yet, there's more than one simple way to do this.
For starters, if you already know how to give your morning coffee an upgrade by making a caffè misto, all you need to do is add a few extra ingredients to your steamed milk during preparation. Before whisking your milk into a frothy delight over your stove, add in some sugar, cocoa powder, and a small amount of vanilla extract. For a more impactful taste, you can also add a few broken pieces of your favorite chocolate bar. The hot milk will melt the chocolate, creating a rich, velvety result. Then, pour the milk mixture into your coffee.
Your coffee deserves a chocolatey upgrade
If you don't typically enjoy a lot of milk in your coffee, simply pour your next mug over a packet of hot cocoa mix or a small amount of cocoa powder. Then, add in your preferred amount of milk or cream. Conversely, if you like your coffee extra creamy, prepare a mug of instant or homemade hot chocolate with milk and add a shot of espresso or a serving of instant coffee. Stir the combined mixture with a spoon, or, for a frothier result, use a battery-operated appliance like the Bean Envy Milk Frother from Amazon.
If you happen to love combining coffee with hot chocolate and want a hot weather alternative, simply swap the usual drip coffee and hot chocolate with cold brew and chocolate milk. All you need to do is pour some cold brew over ice and add in your preferred amount of pre-bottled or homemade hot chocolate. Keep in mind that cold brew is stronger than iced coffee, so a store-bought iced coffee may be the right choice for a gentler caffeine boost.
Believe it or not, there are many more sweet ways to use chocolate in your morning coffee. In addition to combining coffee with hot chocolate or chocolate milk, feel free to use chocolate as a simple topping instead. Top your next mug of coffee with whipped cream and cocoa powder or add a drizzle of chocolate syrup or homemade chocolate sauce for a whimsical finishing touch.