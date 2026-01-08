The Gluten-Free Pasta Swap Onion Lovers Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of
There are perhaps only a few ingredients that are as versatile as good old onions. That's why it comes as no surprise that they find their way in nearly every cuisine around the world. Whether slowly caramelized into a rich French onion soup, deep-fried until beautifully golden brown, or stuffed with ground beef, rice, and herbs for a delicious Greek twist, onions work amazingly in almost any dish. In addition, their natural sweetness and subtle spiciness have the power to effortlessly boost a recipe's overall character. That is, of course, if you've managed to master the foolproof tricks to cut onions without crying.
But, believe it or not, onions can actually do much more than just enhance a dish's flavor. As a matter of fact, a bit of creativity is all it takes to actually turn them into something entirely unexpected: gluten-free noodles. Ever craved a simple, classic bucatini cacio e pepe, or maybe even a rich and soul-soothing bowl of Bolognese topped off with a generous amount of Parmesan, but wished it weren't loaded with calories and high in gluten? Luckily, this is where onions step in.
It turns out that slicing your onions in long, delicate strands that closely resemble pasta can not only improve the dish's texture, but also add a whole new depth to it. The secret behind making this work lies in cooking the onions lightly, just long enough for them to soften but still hold onto their firmness. This will allow you to easily twirl them around a fork, the same way you would with spaghetti.
Turning onions into pasta-like noodles is easier than it sounds
To get started with your onion noodles, take a large frying pan form your cabinet and place it over medium heat. Then add a decent amount of butter and allow it to melt slowly before tossing in your pre-sliced onion strands. When that's done, make sure to spread the onions evenly across the pan so they're all evenly coated in butter, and continue stirring as they cook. This will help them soften without browning too quickly or sticking to the base of the pan. This is why nonstick, cast iron, and stainless steel are the best cooking pans you can find. Once the onions have become golden brown, take them off the heat and move on to making the sauce that matches the pasta dish you're aiming to recreate.
For instance, a marinara-style sauce made with canned tomatoes, olive oil, and a generous mix of spices, such as powdered garlic, oregano, basil, and even a pinch of red pepper flakes for a touch of extra heat, will pair exceptionally well with onion noodles. The tomatoes' acidity will beautifully balance the onions' natural sweetness, without either one overpowering the other. A delicious mushroom sauce with a splash of cream and a healthy portion of Parmesan cheese is another fun way to take your onion noodles to the next level. Ultimately, for an elegant yet effortless twist, prepare a rich, nutty browned butter sauce finished with some black pepper and a squeeze of lemon. Then, once you mix it all together, plate it up and dig in.