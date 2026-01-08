The Gluten-Free Pasta Swap Onion Lovers Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

There are perhaps only a few ingredients that are as versatile as good old onions. That's why it comes as no surprise that they find their way in nearly every cuisine around the world. Whether slowly caramelized into a rich French onion soup, deep-fried until beautifully golden brown, or stuffed with ground beef, rice, and herbs for a delicious Greek twist, onions work amazingly in almost any dish. In addition, their natural sweetness and subtle spiciness have the power to effortlessly boost a recipe's overall character. That is, of course, if you've managed to master the foolproof tricks to cut onions without crying.

But, believe it or not, onions can actually do much more than just enhance a dish's flavor. As a matter of fact, a bit of creativity is all it takes to actually turn them into something entirely unexpected: gluten-free noodles. Ever craved a simple, classic bucatini cacio e pepe, or maybe even a rich and soul-soothing bowl of Bolognese topped off with a generous amount of Parmesan, but wished it weren't loaded with calories and high in gluten? Luckily, this is where onions step in.

It turns out that slicing your onions in long, delicate strands that closely resemble pasta can not only improve the dish's texture, but also add a whole new depth to it. The secret behind making this work lies in cooking the onions lightly, just long enough for them to soften but still hold onto their firmness. This will allow you to easily twirl them around a fork, the same way you would with spaghetti.