Whether it's creamy, buttery cheddar, rich and earthy Brie, or sweet, nutty Gouda, cheese is a kitchen staple in many households. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American ate roughly 42 pounds of cheese in 2023, which is approximately the weight of half a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Because of its popularity and versatility, it's no surprise people have spent ages trying to come up with various, and sometimes rather unconventional, ways to extend its shelf life to keep it from going moldy.

One unusual method includes covering cheese in a generous amount of butter. The technique itself is, as a matter of fact, surprisingly easy — just let a stick of butter soften at room temperature before spreading a good layer of it on the cheese's surface, including the cut edges. After that, wrap the cheese in parchment paper and let it sit until you're ready to use it again.

This approach, however, doesn't appear to be new and likely dates back to the 18th century. Allegedly, U.S. cheesemakers began coating whole cheese wheels with melted butter or lard to create a protective layer between the cheese and its surrounding environment. This apparently reduced heat exposure, preserved the cheese's original flavor, and protected it from drying out and coming into contact with mold spores. However, this is generally not recommended anymore, as there are far better and safer ways to preserve cheese.