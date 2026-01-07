A Look Inside Bourbon Steak: Disney World's Upscale Steakhouse
One of the many pleasures of taking a vacation to Disney World is the incredible variety of food. If you're looking ahead to your next visit and want to make food a highlight, there are a variety of Disney World dining plans to help you organize your pick of venues in advance. Of course, you can bring your own food to the parks, and Disney has its share of casual dining and quick eats for on-the-go meals. But if you're looking to experience incredible fine dining, there are numerous high-quality Disney World Hotel restaurants, including the newest steakhouse that you won't want to miss.
Bourbon Steak is located at the Swan & Dolphin Resort and replaces Shula's Steakhouse. The restaurant offers unique, well-crafted fine dining options that blend classic and inventive dishes, pairing refined food with friendly service, a great atmosphere, and higher-than-average prices that are truly worth it. For visitors who enjoyed Shula's Steakhouse, the interior may feel like an updated version of the familiar space. Diners are surrounded by swanky décor featuring modern artwork, colorful walls, and elegant table furnishings. And if you had favorite servers or staff from Shula's, they are likely still working there. But to fully appreciate the upscale nature of Bourbon Steak, take a look at the menu.
What the menu is like at Bourbon Steak
Created by Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Mina, a celebrity Michelin-star chef, the restaurant features an ample variety of classic takes on grilled meat, incredible seafood, inspiring appetizers, and salads that will cost somewhere in the high teens to mid-twenty-dollar range. It also offers accompaniments, fancy desserts, and after-dinner beverages that range anywhere from $16 to $675, as well as a comprehensive wine and drink list. Bourbon Steak even has a kids' menu, which features everything from a classic cheeseburger and fries to shrimp cocktail and grilled salmon.
Some notable dinner options on the menu include a variety of shellfish, such as oysters on the half shell for $27, caviar service by Petrossian of Paris, ranging from $185 to $220, and steak dishes from the grill, like Center-Cut Filet Mignon for $75 and specialties like Wagyu at $115. In a menu section titled Bourbon Steak Classics, you'll find Maine Lobster Pot Pie for $95, made with market vegetables, russet potatoes, black truffle, and brandy-lobster cream; and other classics like slow-roasted prime rib. Gourmet fare is served alongside simple, well-prepared dishes like the complimentary French Fry Flight. The menu is expansive, so these dishes are only a hint of what you can expect to encounter.
Keep in mind, Bourbon Steak is a Signature Dining experience, so guests are encouraged to dress smartly to match the restaurant's sophisticated, upscale atmosphere. Reservations are also highly recommended to secure a table, especially during busy park days.