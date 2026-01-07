A Look Inside Bourbon Steak: Disney World's Upscale Steakhouse

One of the many pleasures of taking a vacation to Disney World is the incredible variety of food. If you're looking ahead to your next visit and want to make food a highlight, there are a variety of Disney World dining plans to help you organize your pick of venues in advance. Of course, you can bring your own food to the parks, and Disney has its share of casual dining and quick eats for on-the-go meals. But if you're looking to experience incredible fine dining, there are numerous high-quality Disney World Hotel restaurants, including the newest steakhouse that you won't want to miss.

Bourbon Steak is located at the Swan & Dolphin Resort and replaces Shula's Steakhouse. The restaurant offers unique, well-crafted fine dining options that blend classic and inventive dishes, pairing refined food with friendly service, a great atmosphere, and higher-than-average prices that are truly worth it. For visitors who enjoyed Shula's Steakhouse, the interior may feel like an updated version of the familiar space. Diners are surrounded by swanky décor featuring modern artwork, colorful walls, and elegant table furnishings. And if you had favorite servers or staff from Shula's, they are likely still working there. But to fully appreciate the upscale nature of Bourbon Steak, take a look at the menu.