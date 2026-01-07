How To Make An Espresso Martini Without A Coffee Maker
The classic espresso martini is an '80s cocktail that makes a statement with its proclivity for drama and decadence. This drink's unique sweetness balances out the sharper flavors inherent in espresso, making it both palatable and complex. If you develop a craving for this beverage, but don't have a coffee maker to complete the mission, you can still achieve a delicious espresso martini at home with instant coffee.
Among the many ways to make coffee without a coffee maker, instant coffee becomes a mess-free solution for those who want the caffeine boost but don't have the necessary equipment. Generally, instant coffee combines into a liquid that looks very similar to any standard drip coffee you've had before. However, if you apply a bit more friction by using a milk frother, immersion blender, or shaker tin, you'll get a delightfully creamy result. These mixing techniques simply turn instant coffee into a fluffy whipped coffee topping and combine it with sugar, water, and vodka over ice. Before enjoying, remember to strain out the ice and pour into a martini or coupe glass.
How to perfect your instant espresso martini
When preparing the ingredients for your espresso martini, it's crucial that you don't accidentally drown the instant coffee powder. You'll be using about half the water to the amount of grounds you'd usually scoop for this particular drink recipe. Pour just enough to saturate the grounds. It's crucial not to overdo this step, or it will become too watered down to froth properly.
It's also important to keep in mind that the amount of water you use will directly reflect the strength of your brew. Considering that you'll be frothing all of your ingredients together in this drink, it's important not to add too much liquor, or you'll prevent the coffee from reaching the creamy consistency you want. And those who typically rely on a coffee machine may want to brush up on the best instant coffees to really capture the best blend.
If you're bored with the classic flavors in an espresso martini, you may opt for a flavored instant coffee instead. Options like French vanilla, mocha, and hazelnut can all add a whole new level of excitement and nuance to your version of this popular cocktail. Regardless of how you tweak it, using instant coffee will surely result in a beverage that rivals the espresso martinis you'd had at the cocktail bar (for a fraction of the price).