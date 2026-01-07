How To Make An Espresso Martini Without A Coffee Maker

When preparing the ingredients for your espresso martini, it's crucial that you don't accidentally drown the instant coffee powder. You'll be using about half the water to the amount of grounds you'd usually scoop for this particular drink recipe. Pour just enough to saturate the grounds. It's crucial not to overdo this step, or it will become too watered down to froth properly.

It's also important to keep in mind that the amount of water you use will directly reflect the strength of your brew. Considering that you'll be frothing all of your ingredients together in this drink, it's important not to add too much liquor, or you'll prevent the coffee from reaching the creamy consistency you want. And those who typically rely on a coffee machine may want to brush up on the best instant coffees to really capture the best blend.

If you're bored with the classic flavors in an espresso martini, you may opt for a flavored instant coffee instead. Options like French vanilla, mocha, and hazelnut can all add a whole new level of excitement and nuance to your version of this popular cocktail. Regardless of how you tweak it, using instant coffee will surely result in a beverage that rivals the espresso martinis you'd had at the cocktail bar (for a fraction of the price).