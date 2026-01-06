Make A Standout Statement In Your Kitchen By Using This Colorful Focal Point

As with any design choice, particularly one as expensive as a kitchen appliance, you want to choose items that already flow with what you've got going on, unless you're embarking on a total remodel. Resale markets like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are great for sourcing gently priced items with niche appeal and real deal 1960s kitchen nostalgia. They might even have some great find that's better aligned with your vision than anything that recently rolled off a factory floor. But you may want to stay away from anything too assertively retro if your own home is more aligned with this millennium.

That is not to say that you won't be able to find more modern colorful appliances secondhand, as folks tire of their once exciting choices all the time. It just might be more of a treasure hunt. Should you wish to skip the whole expedition, the popular brand Smeg carries ovens that are colorful but less retro-looking than the brand's refrigerators you might already be familiar with. BlueStar also sells ranges in a wide variety of colors to suit your kitchen decor. As with most home design journeys, you can probably find your heart's desire with enough time, money, or, more often, some combination of both.