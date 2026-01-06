Make A Standout Statement In Your Kitchen By Using This Colorful Focal Point
Any appliance that ticks above the obvious builder grade category is a step toward making a kitchen feel elegant, but more studiously selected elements can give the room a uniquely tasteful aesthetic. Efficient, cookie-cutter materials can still help you create memorable meals, and you can always dress an ordinary stove up with a fancy French or Dutch oven. If you want to go one step further, however, choosing an oven with an unexpected color can make your kitchen design feel exciting and purposeful.
If the mention of colorful kitchen equipment conjures notions like the last century's avocado green and other questionable vintage decor trends from decades past, congrats on your distance from the design trend corners of social media. Splashy kitchen appliances have come a long way since your grandma's botanical shades, and today's picks can fit into plenty of style schemas. There are even some more muted tones on the market if you want a little divergence from the expected without evoking a kaleidoscope.
Choosing the oven hue that's right for you
As with any design choice, particularly one as expensive as a kitchen appliance, you want to choose items that already flow with what you've got going on, unless you're embarking on a total remodel. Resale markets like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are great for sourcing gently priced items with niche appeal and real deal 1960s kitchen nostalgia. They might even have some great find that's better aligned with your vision than anything that recently rolled off a factory floor. But you may want to stay away from anything too assertively retro if your own home is more aligned with this millennium.
That is not to say that you won't be able to find more modern colorful appliances secondhand, as folks tire of their once exciting choices all the time. It just might be more of a treasure hunt. Should you wish to skip the whole expedition, the popular brand Smeg carries ovens that are colorful but less retro-looking than the brand's refrigerators you might already be familiar with. BlueStar also sells ranges in a wide variety of colors to suit your kitchen decor. As with most home design journeys, you can probably find your heart's desire with enough time, money, or, more often, some combination of both.