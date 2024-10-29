French Vs Dutch Ovens: What's The Big Difference?

A Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pots you can have in your kitchen, and it can be used on the stovetop or in the oven. From baking or braising, there really isn't anything these workhorses can't do. If you've gone shopping for a Dutch oven before or looked up some recipes that use them, you might have come across the term French oven and been thrown for a loop. Is there really a difference between a French and a Dutch oven? Well, kind of.

Technically speaking, a Dutch oven is a cast iron pot that supposedly gets its name from cast iron pots made by Abraham Darby in the 18th century using a Dutch casting method. Another theory is that they came from Dutch traders or were brought to Pennsylvania by Dutch settlers. While their historical origins are muddled, Dutch ovens traditionally have been cast iron. French ovens, on the other hand, are an improvement on the Dutch oven design and feature an enameled coating that set them apart.

However, the terms are all but interchangeable today, as many Dutch ovens, such as those made by Le Creuset, are actually French ovens due to their enameled interiors. Likewise, cocottes, smaller enameled Dutch ovens, are sometimes called French ovens. If this seems confusing, try to remember Dutch ovens lack an enameled coating (traditionally), French ovens have an enameled coating, and a cocotte is a smaller French oven.