How To Safely Transport Raw Meat For Long Drives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Raw meat, such as chicken, should always be kept in the bottom of the refrigerator. But what if you have to transport it to a friend, or you're grocery shopping before a road trip to your favorite vacation spot? Depending on the duration of the trip, you might need to take extra safety precautions to ensure raw meat doesn't spoil on the drive. The best way to pack it up is to put it on plenty of ice and store it in a cooler, where it isn't so easily exposed to room temperature.

Perishable food, such as raw meat, cannot be left out in the temperature "danger zone" for more than two hours per U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, or it can develop bacteria that can lead to food poisoning. This "danger zone" is anywhere between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have a two-hour drive, the food should be fine on ice, but make sure it's refrigerated immediately upon arrival. Anything longer than two hours, though, and you need to essentially mimic a refrigerator's ideal temperature and keep it below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This means a sealed environment and plenty of ice.