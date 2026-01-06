The Atlanta Restaurant Hiding In A Converted Vintage Train Car That's Serving Up Asian Cuisine With Style

Each section of the train car houses its own unique vibe and menu. It's a literal choose your own adventure, so you can grab a table in the Chinese, sushi, or hibachi room depending on your palate. The establishment offers both dine-in and delivery options (though we'd argue the aesthetic of eating in person is at least half the reason to go). The menu is priced in the mid-range, with Chinese entrees and fried rice dishes typically in the mid-teens to low $20s, while sushi and hibachi selections can cost more.

While the vibes are memorable, the cuisines varied, and the reviews generally positive, you can't please everyone when it comes to something as subjective as food. While most customers had glowing remarks to share when it comes to the atmosphere and experience, reviews on the food are mixed. Some TikTok creators who shared their experience were all thumbs up – praising the ambience, service, and sushi rolls. Other reviews lean a little harsher — noting long wait times for the sushi rolls and that some of their hibachi veggies tasted undercooked and unseasoned. That review also remarked on the cleanliness of the grill, saying that it was quickly wiped down between uses without much sanitation.

All in all, the spot boasts a strong 4.3 stars amid more than 3,000 Google reviews. So if a unique, immersive dining experience is what you're after, and your go-to Chinese or sushi routine could use a shake-up, hop aboard this dining car for a memorable — and adventurous — meal.