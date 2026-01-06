Buying fresh lobster can really take a toll on your wallet, especially if you're not hip to fluctuations in the seafood market. Prices rise and fall depending on local fishing seasons, and if you're not paying attention, it's easy to overpay for a few of these vibrant crustaceans. Luckily, you don't need to become a commercial fisherman to know how to get the best deals. Still, it does help to know when supply is highest, and demand is lower, so that you can score a better deal on your next lobster bake. With all that in mind, the hands-down cheapest time of year to buy lobster, at least those that come from the Northeast, is in late spring.

Even though you can find lobster on menus and in supermarkets any time of year, keep in mind that these shellfish are still a natural product, and their availability and price are closely tied to ocean temperature and changing seasons. Late spring, typically in May, is the most affordable time to buy because the crustaceans become more active and move closer to shore as the waters warm up. This makes them easier to catch because fishermen don't have to travel as far offshore to find them. The price tends to peak in April at the beginning of the season, but dips back down in May before summer tourism drives demand, which creates a sweet spot for lobster lovers.