The Hands-Down Cheapest Time Of Year To Buy Lobster
Buying fresh lobster can really take a toll on your wallet, especially if you're not hip to fluctuations in the seafood market. Prices rise and fall depending on local fishing seasons, and if you're not paying attention, it's easy to overpay for a few of these vibrant crustaceans. Luckily, you don't need to become a commercial fisherman to know how to get the best deals. Still, it does help to know when supply is highest, and demand is lower, so that you can score a better deal on your next lobster bake. With all that in mind, the hands-down cheapest time of year to buy lobster, at least those that come from the Northeast, is in late spring.
Even though you can find lobster on menus and in supermarkets any time of year, keep in mind that these shellfish are still a natural product, and their availability and price are closely tied to ocean temperature and changing seasons. Late spring, typically in May, is the most affordable time to buy because the crustaceans become more active and move closer to shore as the waters warm up. This makes them easier to catch because fishermen don't have to travel as far offshore to find them. The price tends to peak in April at the beginning of the season, but dips back down in May before summer tourism drives demand, which creates a sweet spot for lobster lovers.
Get to know your regional lobster market
Keep in mind that those affordability rules apply only to lobster that comes from the Northeast part of the U.S. and Canada. These are the most common lobsters sold in this country, and are aptly named the American lobster (Homarus americanus). Still, they're not the only type of lobster you can buy here. Caribbean Spiny lobsters (Panulirus argus) are popular along the southern Atlantic coast, especially Florida (we consider them a hidden seafood gem), and the West Coast also has their own California Spiny lobster (Panulirus interruptus). Both types of fish are harvested at different times of the year than American lobsters, so the best price will depend on their seasons.
If you're a West Coaster, Spiny lobster is typically the cheapest a few weeks after the season opens in October. This is when the stocks are plentiful, but the initial demand is over. If you live on the Gulf Coast, shop for lobsters mid-season, from October through January, when the supply is high and demand has leveled out after the season opens in August.
Prices can vary quite a bit during any fishing season, so if you love a lobster dinner, it always pays to be a savvy buyer. Look out for common red flags when buying lobster and follow market prices to get the best deals at any given time. And even then, always remember: the biggest lobster isn't necessarily the best.