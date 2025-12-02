What Makes Florida's Spiny Lobster A Hidden Seafood Gem

Most of us think of lobster as the star of mouth-watering lobster rolls, or the perfect thing to dip into a rich, buttery sauce. While Maine lobster is a go-to choice for these meals, there's a whole other category of lobster that deserves its due: spiny lobsters. Also known as rock lobsters, spiny lobsters differ from Maine in a number of ways. For starters, these guys are native to the warmer waters around the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Their tail meat is firmer, we don't usually eat the claw meat, and the flavor is described as briny rather than buttery.

For exclusive insight into the hidden culinary delights of spiny lobsters, Chowhound spoke to renowned Michelin-starred chef and Florida native Jeremy Ford, who recently opened Salt + Ash at Hawk's Cay Resort. "Florida's spiny lobster is a completely different experience from the cold-water Maine lobster people are used to," Ford says.

According to Ford, what sets the fish apart is its sweet, clean flavor and snappy bite. "Warm-water lobsters store less iodine, so the meat tastes naturally sweet with a mild ocean salinity." In addition, the fish also has a unique coastal identity. "It tastes like Florida — the Keys, the reefs, the warm currents," Ford says. Ford's restaurant, Salt + Ash, specializes in a wood-fire cooking approach to seafood, which he says leads to perfectly juicy, caramelized spiny lobster.