The Gourmet Craft Soda Brand You Can Snag From Dollar Tree For $1.25

Dollar Tree fans know they can find anything from kitchen essentials to surprisingly fancy foods in the aisles of this budget-friendly chain. One Dollar Tree discovery that's caught our attention is a selection of craft sodas from the Wisconsin-founded brand Sprecher. When we ranked 12 popular brands of root beer, Sprecher took the silver medal position thanks to its complex flavor profile that was perfectly balanced between spicy, sweet, and creamy. And the brand has plenty of support online, too, with Reddit users referring to the root beer as "the GOAT" and "absolutely righteous."

If you're among those who love a good bottle of Sprecher — root beer or otherwise — Dollar Tree is an excellent place to get your fix. You can purchase a single, 16-ounce bottle in-store for $1.25, which beats Walmart's price of $14.99 for a four-pack by more than $2 a bottle. Currently, Dollar Tree lists six Sprecher products: root beer, cream soda, orange, grape soda, lemonade, and strawberry lemonade. The sodas come in bottles, but the two lemonade varieties come in cans, also priced at $1.25 each.