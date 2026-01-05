The 10-Minute Rule For Cooking Fish, Explained

Cooking fish might seem difficult for novice chefs, as the cook times are so different from other meats, such as chicken and beef. However, making fish can be easy if you follow a few simple guidelines. One such guideline that could be a lifesaver for nervous cooks is a little something called the 10-minute rule.

The 10-minute rule for fish states that, for every 1 inch of meat, add 10 minutes onto the cooking time, flipping the fillet once in the middle of the allotted period. This means, when you are ready to make fish, no matter the recipe, you should measure the thickest part of the flesh with a clean ruler and set the cooking time based on that measurement.

This may seem counterintuitive at first, as the cooking time can be very short, even just a few minutes. However, one of the big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish is overcooking. Fish is so delicate that it tends to require much less heating than other meats to bring it up to its recommended internal temperature. For fish, that's often around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you apply this rule to your fish preparation, there are some other tips that can help you know when the fish is done, as well as other considerations to keep in mind to make the rest of your dinner prep a breeze.