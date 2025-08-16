Never Skip This Crucial Step When Cooking Salmon

The ability to prepare perfectly cooked fish depends on knowing some key details about the best way to handle your fillets before and after you cook them. Making salmon is no exception. As a home chef, you might consider heating methods, such as whether to pan sear, broil, or bake it. You might also think about the best way to season salmon. No matter how you decide to make it, a great fish dinner begins with some proper planning. ​​Alekka Sweeney, a professional chef and instructor, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share tips on the most important steps needed to prepare a beautiful fillet of salmon.

If you're cooking your fish in the oven, you'll first need to determine the ideal temperature for baking salmon. You can bake salmon at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness, but it also works well to bake it at around 300 degrees Fahrenheit using a longer cook time. Once the fish is cooked, the question then becomes, does salmon need to rest after cooking? According to Sweeney, the answer is a resounding yes! "Let the salmon rest uncovered for 5 to 7 minutes after baking to ensure the juices redistribute," she says. This step will guarantee juicy, evenly heated fish. It won't be cold inside either, because the salmon continues to cook for a little while after it is removed from the oven.