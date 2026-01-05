The DIY Kitchen Storage Fix That Begins With Command Hooks And Ends With A Clutter-Free Counter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Command offers a wide range of products that create additional storage and help organize your kitchen without nails or screws. Equipped with a DIY attitude and a few items from your local home goods store, you can craft an affordable way to declutter your countertops. Command hooks can be combined with a curtain rod and hung along your kitchen backsplash to clear counters while displaying your most-used items.

First, you'll want to grab some Command hooks. Next, take a curtain rod and test to ensure it fits into the hooks (not too snug or loose). Peruse the many hook options and sizes across Command's offerings to ensure they are compatible with the rod of your choosing. Once you've exposed the adhesive layer, firmly press your Command hooks onto the backsplash above your kitchen counter. Before hanging the accompanying curtain rod, make sure to allow the hooks to set for at least one hour.

It's important to remember that your DIY storage is held by adhesive, so its load capacity is limited. Options such as the Command Large Utility Hooks or Command Large Metal Hooks can hold up to 5 pounds each. You'll want to choose a lightweight rod, such as these Spring Tension Curtain Rods or this Decorative Curtain Rod from Amazon. Once set, all you'll need are some S-shaped hooks that you can slide over the rod. Now, you can directly hang all kinds of cooking utensils, washcloths, and measuring cups onto the S-hooks directly.