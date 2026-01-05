The DIY Kitchen Storage Fix That Begins With Command Hooks And Ends With A Clutter-Free Counter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Command offers a wide range of products that create additional storage and help organize your kitchen without nails or screws. Equipped with a DIY attitude and a few items from your local home goods store, you can craft an affordable way to declutter your countertops. Command hooks can be combined with a curtain rod and hung along your kitchen backsplash to clear counters while displaying your most-used items.
First, you'll want to grab some Command hooks. Next, take a curtain rod and test to ensure it fits into the hooks (not too snug or loose). Peruse the many hook options and sizes across Command's offerings to ensure they are compatible with the rod of your choosing. Once you've exposed the adhesive layer, firmly press your Command hooks onto the backsplash above your kitchen counter. Before hanging the accompanying curtain rod, make sure to allow the hooks to set for at least one hour.
It's important to remember that your DIY storage is held by adhesive, so its load capacity is limited. Options such as the Command Large Utility Hooks or Command Large Metal Hooks can hold up to 5 pounds each. You'll want to choose a lightweight rod, such as these Spring Tension Curtain Rods or this Decorative Curtain Rod from Amazon. Once set, all you'll need are some S-shaped hooks that you can slide over the rod. Now, you can directly hang all kinds of cooking utensils, washcloths, and measuring cups onto the S-hooks directly.
Make the most of this Command storage hack
Once your DIY storage is in place, playing with different materials and designs can reduce clutter while aligning your kitchen tools and aesthetic. This Command strip hack might be one of the easiest ways to upgrade your kitchen cabinets — just install the rod below or inside the cabinet. From there, you can hang your mugs on each of the S-hooks after placing them on the curtain rod.
Additionally, you can add decorative storage items to your existing S-hooks. This feature remains versatile due to its shape and compatibility with different add-ons. For example, you could select a series of wire, plastic, or woven baskets to neatly slip over the S-hooks (just pay attention to ensure the baskets are suitable in size). This way, you can adjust this storage hack to hold kitchen tools that don't come equipped with an easy way to hang them, like a loop or strap.
You can also adjust this trick to suit a specific area in your home, like a personalized coffee bar, for instance. Coffee beans, espresso cups, and milk pitchers can hang on the wall above your coffee machine for easy access. There are nearly endless ways that Command strips can help your kitchen stay organized, whether it's keeping measuring cups, spoons, or aprons at bay.