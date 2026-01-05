The Panda Express Rival Chain That Shamelessly Called Out Its Competitors' Ingredients

When you think of the biggest war of words in history, maybe Tupac and Biggie come to mind. For sports history buffs, you might think of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, and who can forget the famous Will Smith and Chris Rock beef at the Oscars that became the slap heard around the world.

All that said, when it comes to these types of battles, you probably don't think of Asian fast food chain restaurants. But that's exactly what happened with Panda Express and its plucky, up-and-coming rival, Teriyaki Madness. Founded in 2003 — and now with 150 locations across the U.S. – Teriyaki Madness is nowhere near the size of Panda Express, which has more than 2,600 locations and began as a family-run restaurant. But the smaller Teriyaki Madness is certainly not afraid to call out Panda Express about its ingredients.

Teriyaki Madness claims to dedicate itself to fresh ingredients in order to cater to health-conscious customers, stating on its website, "Unlike the frozen, poorly sourced ingredients from competitors, such as Panda Express, Teriyaki Madness uses fresh, never frozen ingredients." Just like that, Teriyaki Madness throws a wordy punch.