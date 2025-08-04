Does Panda Express Serve Fresh Or Frozen Meat?

Sizzling woks are as much a Panda Express signature as its famed Orange Chicken. They're always stacked with meat and veggies when you walk into the restaurant, creating the impression that you're getting the freshest ingredients possible — even though your plate is filled from cafeteria-style basins of hot food at the counter. Panda Express frequently uses the word "fresh" on its website to describe its menu items and philosophy, which combines Chinese and American cooking for a meal you can get in just a few minutes. With all its talk about freshness, however, the meat in dishes such as Honey Walnut Shrimp or Broccoli Beef comes from the freezer.

The meat for all Panda Express dishes is shipped frozen, then thawed before it is cooked and sold. That doesn't mean it's lower quality meat or lacking in flavor, of course. Freezing is a cost-effective choice that helps reduce food waste and streamline operations, while also ensuring consistency for customers looking to satisfy their specific Panda Express cravings (vegan Orange Chicken, anyone?).