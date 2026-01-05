The Method You Can't Skip For Extra Crispy Chinese Takeout-Style Fried Shrimp
Whether you try your best to make your shrimp as tender as Chinese restaurants do or you season your shrimp as thoroughly as you can, there's an art to making your favorite Chinese takeout dish at home. Fried shrimp is one dish that is loved by many Chinese takeout fans for a reason: the combination between sweet, savory flavors and the crispy skin is worth the hype. To ensure that your fried shrimp is as crispy as possible, you'll want to use the double fry method.
Fried shrimp is an Americanized Chinese meal that makes its presence known in the takeout box. With Chinese cuisine being a part of American culture since the 1800s , many popular dishes — including fried shrimp — emerged out a need to satisfy local tastes while bringing some influence from China. Today, the extra crispy skin is a hallmark of a praise-worthy shrimp (and a sign that you're in the right takeout place). The double fry method is both uncomplicated and quick, and can be achieved in a deep fryer as well as in a electric skillet, pan, or wok. After preparing, seasoning, and battering the shrimp, you'll want to first fry it for roughly two to three minutes to ensure that it is cooked. The shrimp should turn golden brown. Afterwards, go in for a second round of frying, this time for a shorter period — around 60 to 90 seconds. You can combine different frying methods, such as deep frying for the first round and pan frying with other ingredients like chili or garlic for the second round. Don't forget to fry some walnuts for that nutty taste that typically pairs well with fried shrimp (honey walnut shrimp bowls never fail).
How to get the best fried shrimp using the double fry method
Chain restaurants across the country serve mouthwateringly good fried shrimp, but achieving the perfect bite at home takes some diligence. One of the easiest mistakes to make with the double fry method is not heating your oil to the right temperature. The oil works best when it is at a temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit for the first fry and 375 degrees Fahrenheit for the second fry. When the oil doesn't reach the optimal temperature, you run the risk of limp shrimp that doesn't pass the crunch test. The type of flour used in the batter for the shrimp can also play a role in how crispy your fish is. Mixing both flour and cornstarch is the secret to a batch of shrimp that is light and able to hold up well during the frying process.
To further preserve the crunch, you'll also want to pay attention to the color of the shrimp. Golden brown shrimp is an indication that the crunch will last — but if the shrimp is pale, you may be disappointed with the end result. When frying your shrimp to perfection the first time, ensure not to overcrowd the pan, so you can achieve that golden brown color. To avoid a soggy batch of shrimp, be sure to only add the sauce when you're ready to eat it. To bring out the best flavors of your double-fried shrimp, serve with duck sauce, hot mustard, or toss some pickled vegetables into the mix for a burst of bold flavor.