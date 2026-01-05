The Method You Can't Skip For Extra Crispy Chinese Takeout-Style Fried Shrimp

Whether you try your best to make your shrimp as tender as Chinese restaurants do or you season your shrimp as thoroughly as you can, there's an art to making your favorite Chinese takeout dish at home. Fried shrimp is one dish that is loved by many Chinese takeout fans for a reason: the combination between sweet, savory flavors and the crispy skin is worth the hype. To ensure that your fried shrimp is as crispy as possible, you'll want to use the double fry method.

Fried shrimp is an Americanized Chinese meal that makes its presence known in the takeout box. With Chinese cuisine being a part of American culture since the 1800s , many popular dishes — including fried shrimp — emerged out a need to satisfy local tastes while bringing some influence from China. Today, the extra crispy skin is a hallmark of a praise-worthy shrimp (and a sign that you're in the right takeout place). The double fry method is both uncomplicated and quick, and can be achieved in a deep fryer as well as in a electric skillet, pan, or wok. After preparing, seasoning, and battering the shrimp, you'll want to first fry it for roughly two to three minutes to ensure that it is cooked. The shrimp should turn golden brown. Afterwards, go in for a second round of frying, this time for a shorter period — around 60 to 90 seconds. You can combine different frying methods, such as deep frying for the first round and pan frying with other ingredients like chili or garlic for the second round. Don't forget to fry some walnuts for that nutty taste that typically pairs well with fried shrimp (honey walnut shrimp bowls never fail).