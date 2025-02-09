The Bold Pickled Veggies You Should Fry With Shrimp For A Pop Of Flavor

The art of building flavor is tricky to master. Everyone wants to eat food that tastes good, and that typically means combining seasonings with cooking techniques to create a comprehensive flavor profile — one where no single taste stands out above the rest. An excellent way to do this is to combine two opposing flavors, such as sweet with salt or fat and acid (our personal favorite). When used together in a dish, the acid highlights the richness of the fat, while the fat elevates the tanginess of the acid. A ridiculously easy and delicious way to achieve this balance is by frying giardiniera with shrimp.

Giardiniera is a traditional Italian condiment made of vinegary pickled vegetables. This blend typically features a mix of bell peppers, celery, cauliflower, carrots, and artichoke hearts. It adds a lively, fresh pop of flavor that's the secret behind the tastiest Italian subs. You can also use giardiniera to upgrade a plain pizza, add pizazz to an otherwise boring salad, or add bold flavor to stews. However, deep-frying this pickle-y mélange together with shrimp takes both ingredients to the next level. Shrimp's natural sweet-and-savory brininess beautifully complements giardiniera's acidic brightness — so much so that you could throw 'em both in a salad as-is. Yet, deep-frying them adds that fatty component needed to gently soften the salt and acid while simultaneously adding richness. If you're wary of deep-frying at home, don't worry — your air fryer can replicate deep-fried flavor with a fraction of the fat.